City Council hosts public hearings regarding assessments for upcoming projects

DETROIT LAKES — Assessment hearings for updating utility lines and road improvement work were held during the monthly Detroit Lakes City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 9.

The projects include sections of Campbell Avenue, Linden Lane and Summit Avenue.

Overall, the council agreed to buck the current assessment policy on the books and shoulder more of the cost. While the policy calls for 100% assessment for utility line replacement, the City Council approved assessing 23% instead. The assessment would start on the 2024 tax roll and offer a 5.75% interest over 20 years with the option to pay some or all of the assessment. There are opportunities to defer assessments if a property owner meets city requirements, which include but are not limited to senior citizens on fixed incomes, active duty service members or those on disability. For more information on deferments of special assessments, visit city hall.

While one woman requested to speak about the assessments, it was well after the public hearing had closed. The council directed the woman to set up an appointment with the city administrator to further discuss her concerns.

Campbell Avenue and Linden Lane project totals $4.05 million

Special assessment roll for Campbell Avenue and Linden Lane for street and utility reconstruction in Detroit Lakes totaled $4.05 million. Of that, $3.13 million is to be paid by the city, and $918,484 through special assessments.

Campbell Avenue and Linden Lane are two of the three projects that had public hearings at the recent city council meeting. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

There were almost 60 properties listed to pay a portion of special assessments. Assessments varied per parcel from $7,566 to $24,738. The amount of the assessment was determined by service laterals for sanitary sewer and water, as well as front and side footage along the street project. It was noted the storm sewer costs were 100% city.

The existing sewer lines were stated to consist of 8-to-21-inch VCP and RCP pipes that are more than 90 years old. The lines reportedly experience frequent failures, root intrusion, cracks and more.

The existing water main consists of 6-inch CIP and was noted to be in poor condition with frequent failures.

As for stormwater lines, the engineer informed the council that no significant hydraulic or capacity issues were noted, but there was a lack of inlets.

The streets in the work zone were noted to be low volume and have a width of between 36 feet and 40 feet. With potholes, heaves and excessive cracking, the street is estimated to be more than 40 years old.

Summit Avenue project estimated to be $1.54 million

“This is the second verse to the same song (of what is set to be done on Campbell Avenue),” City Engineer Jon Pratt said.

The project for a portion of Summit Avenue from the community center to Highway 10 includes street and utility reconstruction.

The project cost was stated to be about $1.54 million. Of that, $1.08 million is the city share and $464,498 is to be assessed.

There were 14 properties involved in the Summit Avenue project, some were residential, others commercial or city-owned. The assessments range from $7,155.50 to $116,263.86 (city owned).

Pratt added the street section sees about 40,000 vehicles per day. The replacement work will narrow the street and remove parking from the west (community center) side of the street. The sidewalk is also scheduled for replacement.

Southwood Shore Estates was also discussed

A public hearing for the Southwood Shores Estates development was also held. The first phase of the development of the 67-acre subdivision includes seven lots abutting South Shore Drive and is about 2.62 acres total.

The developer, Gehrig Properties, reportedly petitioned the city for utility improvements. It was noted the existing street, sanitary sewer and water main is in place but there are no service laterals to the proposed lots. The proposed improvements included extending sewer and water services to lots and into a future street.

The council was informed a preliminary plat had been prepared and approved and a final plat was recently submitted. The area is to be zoned R-2, or one- and two-family residences.

The total project cost was estimated to be $193,000, with 100% being assessed to the developer.

