6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

City seeks DNR grant to help bring wheelchair-accessible dock to Detroit Lakes' City Beach this summer

Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 and Lakeland DAV Chapter 31 have raised about $36,000 to install a dock and swim area for use by those with mobility restrictions.

ADA dock proposed design.JPG
This architectural rendering of the design for Detroit Lakes' proposed new wheelchair-accessible dock and swim area shows the scope of the project; Public Works Director Shawn King says the dock will be approximately 61 feet in length when finished.
Contributed / City of Detroit Lakes
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — The City of Detroit Lakes is seeking an outdoor recreation grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help fund a wheelchair-accessible dock and swim area on the City Beach.

Detroit Lakes Public Works Director Shawn King said that the project would include both a pontoon landing with a ramp for wheelchair access, and a kayak launch area that can be used by people in wheelchairs as well. There's also a horseshoe-shaped swim area incorporated into the dock's design that can be used by people with mobility restrictions.

"It doesn't just have to be for people in wheelchairs, but there's rails to hold onto," King said. "It's in a controlled atmosphere so they (those using wheelchairs) are actually able to enjoy themselves."

ADA dock proposed design 2.JPG
An aerial view of the proposed new wheelchair-accessible dock system and swim area on Detroit Lakes' City Beach shows the dimension of the project, which is slated to begin construction this summer.
Contributed / City of Detroit Lakes

He noted that the city had already submitted a preliminary grant application, and received feedback from the DNR that they will incorporate before submitting the final application; the deadline for submission is March 31, he added.

Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 and Disabled American Veterans-Lakeland Chapter 31 have been strong supporters of the project, and have been doing some fundraising for it, with contributors including Meadow Lake Campground and the Detroit Lakes Community Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We've deposited $36,000 in the city's fund for the project," said Jason Bristlin, who is currently the commander of both VFW Post 1676 and DAV Chapter 31. He added that they are hoping the funds will help jump-start the installation of the dock this summer.

"We're looking at doing (the project) in two phases," he added. "The first phase would be the dock, and then by the end of the summer we hope to have raised enough money to get the swim area in as well."

Bristlin noted that the cost of the entire project is estimated at $90,000. He said that the project has been about two years in the making, adding that it began with a conversation he and some of his fellow DAV members were having at the organization's state conference. "One of the conversations was about all the fishing trips we do," he said. "We've had situations come up where an individual was actually unable to participate because they couldn't get onto the dock, or into the boat."

From there, the conversations evolved into how to make dock improvements that would make it possible for people with mobility restrictions to get onto a pontoon, or a kayak, or even go swimming.

"Not fulfilling the need of our disabled and leaving them on shore to watch while the rest of their families swim, fish and boat is just heartbreaking," Bristlin said. "Currently, taking them on a fishing or pontoon trip is very difficult because safe methods of on-boarding do not exist in our community. Detroit Lakes is a community that has hundreds of disabled veterans and draws thousands from all around that could benefit from this system ... it will be with great pride that we see this project fulfilled."

King noted that while a location for the proposed dock has yet to be finalized, it will be somewhere along Detroit Lakes' mile-long City Beach.

Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
A reporter at Detroit Lakes Newspapers since relocating to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to Community News Lead for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on Jan. 1, 2022. She has covered pretty much every "beat" that a reporter can be assigned, from county board and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she is a graduate of Hamline University, from which she earned a bachelor's degree in English literature (writing concentration). You can reach her at vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com.
What To Read Next
Utility box courthouse.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Artists sought for Detroit Lakes' utility box public art project
March 14, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Detroit Lakes man faces five felony sex charges
March 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
IMG_0762 (2).JPG
Local
Roof collapses during rural Detroit Lakes house fire, firefighters retreat with minutes to spare
March 13, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Achterling
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Frazee woman gets 18 months for her role in chaining, beating, robbing man
March 13, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime and fire report: Multiple residential and vehicle fires reported in Becker County since March 9
March 13, 2023 12:23 PM
 · 
By  News Staff
1 Jack Turner DSC_8792.JPG
Prep
Boys hockey: Turner receives high school Hobey Baker award during state hockey tour
March 13, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Man accused of wrongfully getting $86K in pandemic benefits
March 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  News Staff