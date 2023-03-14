City seeks DNR grant to help bring wheelchair-accessible dock to Detroit Lakes' City Beach this summer

DETROIT LAKES — The City of Detroit Lakes is seeking an outdoor recreation grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to help fund a wheelchair-accessible dock and swim area on the City Beach.

Detroit Lakes Public Works Director Shawn King said that the project would include both a pontoon landing with a ramp for wheelchair access, and a kayak launch area that can be used by people in wheelchairs as well. There's also a horseshoe-shaped swim area incorporated into the dock's design that can be used by people with mobility restrictions.

"It doesn't just have to be for people in wheelchairs, but there's rails to hold onto," King said. "It's in a controlled atmosphere so they (those using wheelchairs) are actually able to enjoy themselves."

An aerial view of the proposed new wheelchair-accessible dock system and swim area on Detroit Lakes' City Beach shows the dimension of the project, which is slated to begin construction this summer. Contributed / City of Detroit Lakes

He noted that the city had already submitted a preliminary grant application, and received feedback from the DNR that they will incorporate before submitting the final application; the deadline for submission is March 31, he added.

Detroit Lakes VFW Post 1676 and Disabled American Veterans-Lakeland Chapter 31 have been strong supporters of the project, and have been doing some fundraising for it, with contributors including Meadow Lake Campground and the Detroit Lakes Community Foundation.

"We've deposited $36,000 in the city's fund for the project," said Jason Bristlin, who is currently the commander of both VFW Post 1676 and DAV Chapter 31. He added that they are hoping the funds will help jump-start the installation of the dock this summer.

"We're looking at doing (the project) in two phases," he added. "The first phase would be the dock, and then by the end of the summer we hope to have raised enough money to get the swim area in as well."

Bristlin noted that the cost of the entire project is estimated at $90,000. He said that the project has been about two years in the making, adding that it began with a conversation he and some of his fellow DAV members were having at the organization's state conference. "One of the conversations was about all the fishing trips we do," he said. "We've had situations come up where an individual was actually unable to participate because they couldn't get onto the dock, or into the boat."

From there, the conversations evolved into how to make dock improvements that would make it possible for people with mobility restrictions to get onto a pontoon, or a kayak, or even go swimming.

"Not fulfilling the need of our disabled and leaving them on shore to watch while the rest of their families swim, fish and boat is just heartbreaking," Bristlin said. "Currently, taking them on a fishing or pontoon trip is very difficult because safe methods of on-boarding do not exist in our community. Detroit Lakes is a community that has hundreds of disabled veterans and draws thousands from all around that could benefit from this system ... it will be with great pride that we see this project fulfilled."

King noted that while a location for the proposed dock has yet to be finalized, it will be somewhere along Detroit Lakes' mile-long City Beach.