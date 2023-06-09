Clay-Becker Treatment Court helps keep addicts from committing new crimes

DETROIT LAKES — The Clay County-Becker County Treatment Court has an 81% success rate at keeping people from reoffending and being charged with new criminal offenses, according to Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who oversees the court in Becker County.

“They’re not reoffending, and that’s an important thing,” Thilmony told commissioners.

Thilmony and Becker County Attorney Brian McDonald gave a report on the program Tuesday to the Becker County Board.

The Drug Court was merged with Veterans Court in 2021, and it's now considered one Treatment Court with two tracks — drugs and veterans.

Overall, 121 people have graduated from the Treatment Court program since it was launched in 2007 — that includes 76 people in Clay County and 45 people in Becker County.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of those graduates, 120 were employed upon graduation and one was a full-time college student.

Fifty-eight graduates did the work necessary to get their driver’s licenses back while in the program, the others already had their licenses.

Everybody responsible for child support was current with their payments by graduation, and all had been clean and sober for over a year.

Everybody spent at least 50 hours on community service projects, and they had all paid off their fines and court fees.

MORE STORIES FROM NATHAN BOWE





“The program gives them a much better chance than traditional routes, and we’ve seen it succeed over the past decade,” McDonald told commissioners on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 20 participants — 15 in Clay County and five in Becker County. There is one person participating in the Veterans Court track, which has graduated eight people — five in Clay County and three in Becker County.

Specialty courts are flexible, problem-solving programs for non-violent offenders who suffer from alcohol and drug problems. The program’s secret sauce is the close collaboration between judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, treatment providers, probation officers, law enforcement and others — including educational and vocational experts and community leaders.

Treatment Court involves ongoing drug and alcohol treatment, frequent drug testing, and regular mandatory check-ins at court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system allows the judge to keep a watchful eye on a participant's progress toward sobriety and recovery, and the court has a range of tools to keep defendants moving in the right direction, including “immediate sanctions and incentives to foster behavior change,” according to the county’s website.

Treatment Court has a $220,000 budget for this year, which pays for the program’s coordinator and Clay County probation salary, as well as two surveillance agents, one for each county, and training, drug testing, mileage and program incentives.

Of that overall budget, $15,000 comes from Becker County and $30,000 from Clay County.

The state general fund pays the bulk of the cost with $116,000, and the Minnesota Department of Corrections kicks in $47,000.

Treatment Court participants each pay a $1,000 fee, and $11,000 in funds from forfeitures comes from sheriff offices in Clay County ($9,500) and Becker County ($1,500).

Of the 121 participants in Treatment Court, 77 were men and 44 were women. Ninety-seven were white, 14 were Native, four were Hispanic, three were Black and three were multiracial.

“It’s a great program,” said Becker County Commissioner John Okeson. “Not only Drug Court, but Veterans Court. I hope (County Board) members will support it.”