Clogging into 2023: DL VFW celebrates New Year with festive drinks; Mountain celebrates with fireworks

Rachel Ianiro performs during the annual New Year's Day celebration at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 1, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

DETROIT LAKES — Through the clippity-clap of clogs on the dance floor and smell of simmering chili in a steamer, lakes area residents hoisted their warm Tom and Jerry cocktails to toast in the New Year at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 1, 2023.

The annual celebration has been going on for more than 20 years, according to Jason Bristlin, commander of VFW 1676, and the warm, festive beverage has been at the center of it.

"It's a real sweet batter and only Central Market has the recipe, so I really couldn't tell you," said Bristlin. "We source it through them every year and they make it special."

Lakes area residents grab cinnamon and nutmeg to sprinkle on their Tom and Jerry drinks during the annual New Year's Day celebration at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 1, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

He went on the describe the Tom and Jerry batter as a "real thick" egg nog. The batter then gets mixed with brandy and rum, and hot water is added to slightly thin out the mix and provide the cocktail's signature warmth. Drinkers can then sprinkle nutmeg, or cinnamon, on the drink's foamy top and stir it all into a festive delicacy.

"It tastes like warm," said Bristlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added the New Year's tradition is an event that brings out a lot of their membership that may not come to events regularly.

A lakes area resident scoops sour cream onto their bowl on chili during the annual New Year's Day celebration at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 1, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"I love the tradition because a lot of our post members, this is a big day for them that they come out for," he said. "They come, they reminisce. There's no pressure, it's just family and friends."

The post also featured a chili bar during their celebration this year.

Rachel Ianiro sang a medley of familiar tunes throughout the afternoon with her acoustic guitar and provided the perfect background for the New Year social. In addition to Ianiro, the DL Cloggers filled the room with sprinklings of rhythmic claps from their shoes on the dance floor during their 30-minute performance. The group also considered the event a home performance since they hold their rehearsals in the VFW's basement.

Rachel Ianiro performs during the annual New Year's Day celebration at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 1, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

When asked what 2023 may bring to the Detroit Lakes VFW, Bristlin said the post will be looking to renovate the basement area so more groups could rent out the space for their gatherings. They also want to expand their Cosmic Bingo offerings and participate in more community events this year.

On New Year's Eve, fireworks colored the night sky over Detroit Mountain as hundreds watched the sparkling spectacle.

Mark Knutson, general manager at Detroit Mountain, said he hoped the event also becomes an annual tradition for Detroit Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

"This is what the mountain is supposed to do, bring out families, have fun and just bring out the community," said Knutson. "We could have 50 percent skiing and 50 percent not skiing, and I'm very happy with that. Because I want as many people in the lodge that are not skiing, that are just here to have fun, and enjoy a good New Year's Eve party and that's what we're doing."

Multiple fire pits were lined up on the outdoor patio area at the main lodge so spectators could gather and keep warm while they wait for the show, he said.

"People are having a good time," said Knutson. "There are kids here, there's glow lights, there's a DJ inside ... and what a beautiful night, no wind, it's 28 degrees, it's as good as it gets."

Following the fireworks, Izzabella Solmon, 11, of Detroit Lakes, said, while she would come back to the mountain next New Year's Eve to watch the fireworks, they weren't as big as Polar Fest.

"(The fireworks) just kept doing the same thing," said Solmon.

She added that she was excited to stay up "all night" on New Year's Eve and her resolution for 2023 is to stop drinking soda.

1 / 5: Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022. 2 / 5: Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022. 3 / 5: Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022. 4 / 5: Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022. 5 / 5: Fireworks light of the night sky at Detroit Mountain in Detroit Lakes during their New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31, 2022.

The DL Cloggers perform during the annual New Year's Day celebration at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 1, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune

The DL Cloggers perform during the annual New Year's Day celebration at VFW Post 1676 in Detroit Lakes on Jan. 1, 2023. Michael Achterling / Detroit Lakes Tribune