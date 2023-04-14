99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Come enjoy a cup of tea at the museum this Sunday

The Becker County Museum will host one of its first official "events" this Sunday, April 16: An "Afternoon Tea," complete with tea etiquette lessons, fancy hats and fine china.

Afternoon Tea.jpg
These tea sets and fancy hats will be among those on display at the Becker County Museum for "An Afternoon Tea," which will take place on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune
Vicki Gerdes
By Vicki Gerdes
Today at 6:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — "The art of tea is a spiritual force for us to share."

This quote from author and philosopher Alexandra Stoddard encapsulates the spirit of an event set to take place this Sunday, April 16 at the Becker County Museum in Detroit Lakes.

Now that the museum has officially opened its doors to the public — after being closed for more than a year, as it transitioned from its old home to a new one, adjacent to the Historic Holmes Theatre — its staff has also begun scheduling live events once again. One of the first will be this Sunday's "Afternoon Tea," which takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

For just $55 per couple — museum members get a $5 discount — or $30 for an individual ticket, participants can enjoy an afternoon of tea served on fine china and tasty treats provided by Lakeview Catering . Along the way, they will also have the opportunity to learn more about tea etiquette, explore displays of tea sets and fancy hats, and see all that the museum's new home has to offer. Bergen's Greenhouses will also be providing some lush floral garden displays for the event, Mitchell added.

"It will give them a little taste of spring," explained Becky Mitchell, the museum's executive director, adding that while party dresses and fancy hats are encouraged, guests are not required to "dress up" in order to attend.

"The museum has some great, stylish hats and fine china in our collection," she added, "and Peggy (Stellmach, the museum staff member who organized the event) has an amazing collection of her own!"

Stellmach said that she acquired a large collection of tea sets and fancy hats through years of hosting afternoon tea events, both at her current home in Lake Park and her former home in Missoula, Montana, as fundraisers for different organizations that she has been involved with over the years. She said she has also attended afternoon tea events during her travels to both England and Ireland, and even enjoyed a traditional tea ceremony during a visit to Japan.

The menu for the tea will include everything from finger sandwiches to scones with clotted cream (an English tradition) and a couple of different desserts — as well as, of course, an assortment of teas.

"We'll have Orange Pekoe, Lapsang Souchong, Earl Grey and Darjeeling," said Stellmach, adding that everything from the china and cutlery to the background music will have a spring theme. Call the museum at 218-847-2938 for more information.

If you go

What: An Afternoon Tea
Where: Becker County Museum, 714 Summit Ave., Detroit Lakes
When: Sunday, April 16, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Who: Hosted by the staff of the Becker County Museum
How: Tickets are $30 per individual or $55 per couple; museum members get an admission discount of $5 per couple. Reserve your seats online at beckercountymuseum.org/store .

