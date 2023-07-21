Come out and support fallen Fargo police officer as funeral procession passes by on Hwy 10 Saturday morning

DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes and Becker County community is invited to show support to the Fargo Police Department and honor fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin as his procession passes through Detroit Lakes on the way to Pequot Lakes for Officer Wallin's funeral.

The procession is believed to be going through Detroit Lakes at around 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, according to a Facebook post signed by Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd and Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander.

They encourage community members to line the grass areas along Highway 10 in the following areas:



1) Veteran's Memorial Park between Washington and McKinley Avenues.

2) Central Market on the north edge of the parking lot along Highway 10.

Please do not park on the highway. Use adjacent parking lots or side streets.

Local law enforcement will update via Facebook if there are adjustments or changes to this schedule.

The procession will travel on Highway 10 through Perham, Wadena and other communities to Motley, then travel eastbound on Highway 210 to Baxter, before heading north on Highway 371 to Pequot Lakes.

Wallin, 23, died in the line of duty on July 14 in Fargo after officers were caught in a sudden ambush by a heavily armed man who was himself killed by a police officer during the attack.

Two other Fargo police officers, Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes, were critically injured in the attack.

The funeral service for Wallin will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Pequot Lakes High School.

Starting at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, the Fargo Police Department will escort Officer Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes High School, with arrival estimated around 9 a.m.

Due to public safety concerns with the travel route through numerous smaller communities, the law enforcement escort will be limited to only Fargo Police Department vehicles and commercial buses transporting Fargo police personnel.

Other law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the route to show their support for Officer Wallin and his family.

Fargo police ask that no other law enforcement officers, first responders or members of the public join the escort from Fargo to Pequot Lakes due to safety concerns associated with a potentially long escort line of vehicles.

Rather, the public should show support along the route, and at a celebration of life ceremony set for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Scheels Arena (5225 31st Avenue S. in Fargo) hosted by the Wallin family and the Fargo Police Department.

