News Local

Community invited to White Earth State of the Nation Address Wednesday, May 3

Social hour begins at 9 a.m. and ceremonies begin at 10 with a Welcome and the State of the Nation Address by White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks.

Mike Fairbanks.jpeg
Mike Fairbanks
By News Staff
May 02, 2023 at 11:33 PM

WHITE EARTH, MINN. – The community is cordially invited to attend the White Earth State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, May 3 at the Shooting Star Casino Event Center in Mahnomen.

Guests are encouraged to visit more than 50 White Earth Nation program exhibits on display from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Social hour begins at 9 a.m. and ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. with a Welcome and the State of the Nation Address by White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks. Secretary-Treasurer Michael J. LaRoque will follow with a Financial Report.

There will also be remarks from District I Rep. Henry Fox, District II Rep. Eugene Sommers and District III Rep. Cheryl “Annie” Jackson.

The event will be live streamed on the White Earth YouTube page at www.whiteearth.com. A community lunch will be served after the address.

