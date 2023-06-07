Commuter train from Fargo to St. Paul would include additional stops in Detroit Lakes, Staples

DETROIT LAKES — A daytime passenger train from Minnesota's capital to North Dakota's largest city could become a reality in the near future, with stops in Detroit Lakes and Staples.

The Detroit Lakes Train Station welcomes Amtrak passenger trains daily, as the line is part of the Empire Builder route that travels from Chicago to the Puget Sound on the West Coast. According to the Amtrak website, Greatamericanstations.com , in 2022 there were 3,123 passengers boarding trains in Detroit Lakes, which was up from 2021’s passenger numbers of 2,410. Meanwhile, the Staples Depot reported 5,363 passengers boarding trains in 2022, whereas the year prior the ridership was 4,339.

Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager Marc Magliari emphasized caution when drawing comparisons to current ridership and potential ridership of a commuter line, should the plan come to fruition. He explained the current hours of the train stops in Detroit Lakes and Staples are typically very early in the morning or late at night, therefore a daily commuter line would not be indicative of the commuter line’s rider potential in those communities. He said additional stops would be scheduled during regular business hours, should the project move forward.

The ridership at the Staples Depot reported annual ticket revenue for 2022 of $482,897. The depot in Staples is located on First Avenue and Fourth Street NE with hours of operation being 12:45-4:30 a.m. Nicole Stracek / Wadena Pioneer Journal

Minnesota's transportation budget, signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz on May 24, includes several big-ticket projects like the Northern Lights Express rail between Duluth and the Twin Cities, as well as $4 million to study the St. Paul to Fargo-Moorhead passenger rail corridor.

Train advocacy group All Aboard Minnesota President Brian Nelson said their members are "absolutely thrilled" about the study because the nonprofit organization has been advocating for this service for the past five years.

"We've done a lot of educating and advocating for daytime passenger rail service between St. Paul and Fargo, so to have this corridor studied in this fashion is a positive development in making that service a reality," Nelson said.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will provide a comprehensive study that includes a possible design for the corridor, necessary infrastructure upgrades, as well as engineering, economic and environmental impacts. The study will also offer an economic and ridership analysis to provide information on who the service would benefit.

Rep. Erin Koegel, DFL-Spring Lake Park, who helped write some of the bills that were ultimately included in the transportation legislation , said she heard from many constituents that a more convenient rail time to Fargo is warranted.

Currently, the train departs the Fargo Amtrak Station at 3:29 a.m. and arrives at the St. Paul-Minneapolis station around 8:30 a.m. To travel west, the train leaves around 11:13 p.m. and arrives in Fargo at 4:13 a.m.

"People want more options," Koegel said. "A lot of people don't have cars, or the elderly and students want options for traveling. ... People want to have an option that is more climate-friendly, or they don't like to fly; for families, it's much easier to hop on a train with young children."

Koegel said there is no defined timeline for completing the study right now, but she expects it will be done as quickly as possible in order to access some of the $66 billion in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act legislation funding passed in 2021 that has been earmarked for passenger and freight rail projects.

Koegel noted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in April 2023 also includes money for rail projects funded by the Federal Railroad Administration.

"Those pieces of legislation are driving us to reduce carbon emissions and ... transportation costs for families," Koegel said.

The St. Paul to Fargo corridor has been high on the priority list for All Aboard Minnesota since the organization's founding more than 10 years ago, Nelson said.

"It's already served by Amtrak's Empire Builder, so it makes sense ... to build out that route," he said.

In 2021, a second daytime passenger train from the Twin Cities to Chicago was approved , so All Aboard Minnesota turned its full attention to the St. Paul to Fargo route. Nelson said members worked with legislators on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers on a number of studies that eventually evolved into the comprehensive study included in the transportation bill.

Nelson echoed Koegel in noting families would benefit from a daytime passenger rail option between Fargo-Moorhead and the Twin Cities.

"Families with young children who have a lot of luggage or things like baby strollers that need room and space say a train would be a great way to travel, but the current times are not conducive to their situation," Nelson said.

Amtrak was created in 1970 as a government-owned but privately run corporation to operate many U.S. passenger trains, assuming control in 1971 of the previously private rail companies that had been seeing declining ridership and revenue for years, according to a 2019 Business Insider article .

The Empire Builder is the company's long-distance passenger train running from Chicago to Washington state; it was introduced as the flagship train of James J. Hill's Great Northern Railway and retained by Amtrak when it took over rail service.

"Before Amtrak, maybe four or five passenger trains — not on the same route, of course — were available to people; there was absolutely a demand for that," Nelson said. "Since May 1971, several generations have grown up without passenger rail service, and younger people are realizing that passenger trains could be a solution for their family or older relatives."

