Companies offer to pay for training, license fees for school bus drivers

DETROIT LAKES — School bus driver shortages have become a statewide problem, and the Detroit Lakes area has not escaped unscathed.

Lake Park-Audubon School District has experienced temporary route cancellations for school and extracurricular activities.

LP-A Superintendent Tim Godfrey said the school contracted with local school bus companies to cover two routes. While routes are now covered, there is no wiggle room, he said.

Godfrey said in recent weeks a bus driver was ill, leaving no one to cover the shift. That meant parents on the route were notified they had to find other means to bring students to school that day.

Godfrey added that in addition to having substitute drivers for routes, the district needs drivers to transport students to and from after-school activities.

In addition to LP-A schools, Detroit Lakes-based bus companies Schultz Garage & Bus Company and Olander Bus Service are also hiring. All three entities will pay for the training to become a licensed bus driver.

Godfrey said training requirements changed in 2022 and now include 40 hours of classroom training, behind-the-wheel hours and obtaining a CDL, which can cost upward of $2,000.

Area school bus companies are hiring drivers and paying for drivers to get their training and CDL license. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Hannah Leither benefited from the paid-for training. She began working for Olander Bus Service last year as an assistant on a special education bus route. She decided to become a driver for the current school year.

“I never thought of driving a bus as a career, but I really enjoyed being an assistant,” Leither said. “The work environment made me want to take it a step further.”

The 19-year-old informed management at the bus company of her intentions, and she began the process of getting her CDL.

“I didn’t grow up around big rigs or farm equipment, so driving a bus was intimidating at first,” she said. “After a few times behind the wheel, it wasn’t intimidating any longer.”

She passed the required tests, obtained necessary licenses and began training as a substitute driver for Olander.

Companies often have regular route drivers as well as substitutes to fill in if a driver is sick. Substitutes often pick up hours transporting students to extracurricular events as well.

Ethan Walz, a trainer, recruiter and driver for Olander Bus Service, said the locally-owned company offers a family atmosphere that shows appreciation for its employees. Barbie Porter / Detroit Lakes Tribune

Ethan Walz, trainer, recruiter and driver for Olander Bus Service, said that substitute drivers learn routes by joining the regular route driver. Once a substitute is familiar with a route and comfortable enough to fill in if needed, they may repeat the process with another regular route driver.

Leither said being a substitute driver has been a “great career with great pay” as she is earning her degree in architectural drafting.

Schultz Garage & Bus Company owner Mike Genderson added potential drivers will often find other perks in addition to having their training expenses paid. For example, he said his company, which is looking for two drivers, matches 401K retirement savings and more.

Perks and benefits may encourage some to consider a career driving a bus, but Trevor Janich had the job on his radar as an 8-year-old boy. The lead pastor of True Life Assembly of God church in Detroit Lakes began driving buses about 21 years ago, and has been driving for Olander for several years.

Janich said driving a bus provides an opportunity to connect with community members and provide mentorship to the children on his route.

The opportunity to be a mentor as a bus driver may not be “recognized as much as it should be,” Godfrey noted.

“I don’t think people realize the importance of bus drivers,” he said. “They are the first person our kids come into contact with in the day and usually the last one they talk to from the school district at night. The drivers inspire and influence a lot of lives. Some students develop long-lasting connections, sometimes more so with their bus driver than a teacher because they see the same driver, every day, year after year. Those who drive a bus, I believe, do it for more than just a paycheck.”

