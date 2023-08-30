6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Construction update: Hwy 10 access closed on Summit Avenue, but Holmes Street intersection now open in DL

That section of Summit Avenue is undergoing street construction work

summit ave construction.png
The Highway 10 access to Summit Avenue is temporarily closed for street construction.
Google Maps
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 10:46 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Starting Wednesday, Aug. 30 the Holmes Street and Summit Avenue intersection will re-open to east-west traffic.

Summit Avenue between Holmes Street and Highway 10 will be closed to through traffic and there will be no access from Highway 10. Directional signs to access local businesses will be posted.

This construction and roadway closure will continue until further notice.

MORE DETROIT LAKES NEWS

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
Letter to the Editor web graphic dlpf.png
Letters
Letter: Inflation Reduction Act contains good news about insulin
4h ago
 · 
By  Nance Anders, Alexandria, Minnesota
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Perham man faces 3 felony sex charges in Detroit Lakes case
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
recycling center.JPG
Local
Open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Becker County solid waste campus
1d ago
 · 
By  News Staff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakes Area News
CROSS COUNTRY.jpg
Prep
Cross-country: Detroit Lakes begins season at Staples-Motley Central Minnesota River Run
20h ago
 · 
By  Nick Leonardelli
JohnOkeson.JPG
Editorials
Cheers to Okeson for appointment to national leadership position on transportation
1d ago
 · 
By  Tribune Editorial Board
Sherman tank WMSTR.jpeg
Arts and Entertainment
Rollag steam threshers reunion to honor military veterans
1d ago
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
sb.jpg
Local
Lakers get a free lunch, but what about seconds?
1d ago
 · 
By  Barbie Porter