Construction update: Hwy 10 access closed on Summit Avenue, but Holmes Street intersection now open in DL
That section of Summit Avenue is undergoing street construction work
DETROIT LAKES — Starting Wednesday, Aug. 30 the Holmes Street and Summit Avenue intersection will re-open to east-west traffic.
Summit Avenue between Holmes Street and Highway 10 will be closed to through traffic and there will be no access from Highway 10. Directional signs to access local businesses will be posted.
This construction and roadway closure will continue until further notice.
