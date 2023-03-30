99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Correction: Detroit Lakes City Council meets on April 11; community development committee on April 10

A previous story about a new proposed neighborhood commercial zoning category listed the wrong dates for the city council and corresponding committee meetings.

News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 12:33 PM

A previous story concerning a new proposed neighborhood commercial zoning district listed the wrong dates for the upcoming Detroit Lakes Community Development Committee and the city council meetings.

The Detroit Lakes Community Development Committee will meet on April 10 at 5 p.m. at the Becker County Counthouse.

The Detroit Lakes City Council will meet on April 11 at 5 p.m. at the Becker County Counthouse.

The online version of the previous story has been updated to reflect the correct dates.

