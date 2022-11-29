Correction: Detroit Lakes' National Guard food donation parade is Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In previous calander and preview stories, the food donation parade listed the parade start time incorrectly. The parade will start at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Detroit Lakes.

———————————————-

DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Minnesota National Guard's 136th Infantry Division will be collecting food donations and marching down Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

The annual food collection event for the Becker County Food Pantry is part the National Guard's Operation Hunger Resolve. It will feature soldiers marching from Veterans Memorial Park, just south of Highway 10, down Washington Avenue to West Lake Drive, and finally ending at the food pantry on Rossman Avenue, all the while, collecting food donations from the crowds and carrying them in their packs.

"We would like to invite the public to line Washington Avenue and hand their non-perishable food items to Soldiers as they march down Washington Avenue," a National Guard news release stated.

A gift wrapped drop box with also be located in the Detroit Lakes Armory entry way for anyone who wants to drop off their food items early.