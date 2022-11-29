Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Correction: Detroit Lakes' National Guard food donation parade is Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

Members of the Minnesota National Guard Able Company will be marching down Washington Avenue and collecting food donations in their packs as part of Operation Hunger Resolve in Detroit Lakes on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The annual food donation march begins a Veterans Memorial Park, just south of Highway 10, and ends at the Becker County Food Panty.

guard10.JPG
Members of the Detroit Lakes National Guard, part of the 136th Infantry Division, accept non-perishable food donations for the Becker County Food Pantry from a resident during their march through the streets of Detroit Lakes on Dec. 11, 2021 as part of Operation Hunger Resolve. (Michael Achterling / Tribune)
News Staff
By News Staff
November 29, 2022 03:53 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In previous calander and preview stories, the food donation parade listed the parade start time incorrectly. The parade will start at 1 p.m. on Dec. 3 in Detroit Lakes.
———————————————-
DETROIT LAKES — Members of the Minnesota National Guard's 136th Infantry Division will be collecting food donations and marching down Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.

The annual food collection event for the Becker County Food Pantry is part the National Guard's Operation Hunger Resolve. It will feature soldiers marching from Veterans Memorial Park, just south of Highway 10, down Washington Avenue to West Lake Drive, and finally ending at the food pantry on Rossman Avenue, all the while, collecting food donations from the crowds and carrying them in their packs.

"We would like to invite the public to line Washington Avenue and hand their non-perishable food items to Soldiers as they march down Washington Avenue," a National Guard news release stated.

A gift wrapped drop box with also be located in the Detroit Lakes Armory entry way for anyone who wants to drop off their food items early.

Operation Hunger Resolve Flyer 2022.jpg
2022 Operation Hunger Resolve promotional flyer
Contributed / Minnesota National Guard 136th Infantry

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYALL-ACCESSFOOD SHELFEVENTS
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter