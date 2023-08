Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

T he last name of Becker County Chief Deputy Shane Richard was incorrect in a recent story about the sheriff’s office receiving a donation for gas masks. Richard has been chief deputy at the sheriff's office since January of 2015.

