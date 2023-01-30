6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Correction: Tree subcontractor on Hwy 34 project is Reliable Tree Service of Cambridge, Minn

Minnesota Diversified Services, LLC, of Park Rapids was incorrectly identified as the subcontractor in a front page Jan. 28 story. That business has nothing to do with the tree removal on Highway 34.

011122.N.FF.TREES
Mature trees and winding roads are the attraction of Lake Country Scenic Byway along Highway 34.
David Samson/The Forum
News Staff
By News Staff
January 30, 2023 04:55 PM
The subcontractor handling tree removal on the Highway 34 project is Reliable Tree Service of Cambridge, Minn., according to MnDOT.

