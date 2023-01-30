Correction: Tree subcontractor on Hwy 34 project is Reliable Tree Service of Cambridge, Minn
Minnesota Diversified Services, LLC, of Park Rapids was incorrectly identified as the subcontractor in a front page Jan. 28 story. That business has nothing to do with the tree removal on Highway 34.
The subcontractor handling tree removal on the Highway 34 project is Reliable Tree Service of Cambridge, Minn., according to MnDOT.
A night of glamour: DL Jaycees to host 'red carpet' stagette on Feb. 4; online tickets available until Friday
The Detroit Lakes Jaycees will be hosting a "red carpet" stagette at the Historic Holmes Theatre on Feb. 4. This will be the Jaycees first event in the elegantly remodeled ballroom at the Holmes.
On Jan. 29 at 6:44 p.m., a caller reported a house fire near Waubun, according to an emergency dispatch report. The fire was extinguished in about 40 minutes and the residence was de-smoked.
It has been stated that only seven countries in the world have an abortion law so extreme, among them is China and North Korea. And if you read Minnesota tax law, it is absolutely hypocritical.
We are at the time of the ice season when the derby’s start. The region is rich with derby activity for the next several weekends. They're fun and raise money for good community causes.