Council moves on first reading to allow crematoriums in Detroit Lakes city limits

DETROIT LAKES —Having a crematorium in the city limits of Detroit Lakes is one step closer. The first reading of an ordinance that would allow the specialized business in the B-3 zoning district was unanimously passed by the Detroit Lakes City Council. If the ordinance passes the second reading and is enacted, any business wanting a cremation facility would still need council approval.

During the monthly city council meeting on Tuesday, July 12, residents Lynn Drewes and Timothy Schnitzer expressed concerns about the cremation service business. Drewes believed the service may cause pollution that could impact water, wildlife and people. Schnitzer, who lives on Long Avenue, was concerned about the proximity of a crematorium to residential areas, and suggested the business be zoned for industrial zones.

At the June Detroit Lakes Planning Commission meeting , it was noted that the David-Donehower Funeral Home located along U.S. Highway 10, Detroit Lakes was interested in installing a crematory at its facility. James Beaton, general manager of the funeral home was present at the council meeting. He asked to address the resident’s concerns. Beaton stated the crematorium would not cause pollution, and that he could provide research to substantiate his claim. He added the funeral home company owns a crematorium in Fergus Falls, which is located near a residential area. He stated there were no issues with the service’s proximity to a residential area.

Alderman Shaun Carlson noted the ordinance requires 300 feet of separation from a crematorium to any class of residential. He then asked Beaton if there would be smoke or smell associated with the cremation process.

Beaton said there would be no smoke or smell, and that emissions are similar to furnaces and boilers found in residential homes. He said there are “certain temperatures” when white steam would be visible, but there would be no discharge of ash. He added the process can take up to four hours, and estimated less than 600 cremations would be performed each year. Beaton said the crematorium typically has a lifespan up to 40 years, with maintenance. He said maintenance is determined by reviewing ongoing data.

“You can’t leave the check engine light on and keep going,” Beaton said, in reference to addressing maintenance issues promptly. He added the facility also receives biannual checks, and must adhere to state and federal regulations.

The council unanimously approved the first reading of the zoning ordinance to allow cremation services in the B-3 District, as well as funeral homes. The city council added an amendment that a crematorium must provide annual inspections reports and performance tests to show the facility meets state and federal requirements.

For those unfamiliar with the zoning districts in the city, B-3 is titled, “Auto-Oriented Business District.” The district includes motor vehicle-orientated or dependent commercial and service activities. Also permitted in the B-3 district are: retail and service, gasoline service stations, food-based establishments, hotels, offices and more.

