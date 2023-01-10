Court news: DL man accused of sex crimes

DETROIT LAKES — John Stephen Watland, 65, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, on April 3, 2019, the Detroit Lakes Police Department received a report that a teen girl had earlier been sexually assaulted by Watland at his residence in Detroit Lakes. The sexual contact allegedly started when the girl was 6 and ended when she was 12, and occurred when Watland was babysitting her. It ended when she moved away with her family. Allegedly, the last time Watland assaulted her, he told her, “if you tell, I will hurt you,” according to the criminal complaint.

On Sept. 22, Watland was released without bail, under conditions that include no contact with the girl, no leaving Minnesota without written court approval, no contact with persons under age 18, and no contact with minor females.

An omnibus hearing was set for Jan. 9.

Caught with 131 grams of cocaine, seller allegedly sets up buyer at McDonald's in DL

Joseph Leander Eggen, 29, of Forest Lake, Minn., has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree conspiracy to sell drugs.

According to court records, on Aug. 18, a Minnesota state trooper pulled over a vehicle on Highway 10 in Morrison County for illegally tinted windows. He smelled marijuana and a search of the vehicle turned up over 131 grams of cocaine.

Eggen was a passenger in the vehicle, and told the trooper they were traveling to Detroit Lakes to sell the cocaine and they were meeting the buyer at McDonald's. Eggen agreed with law enforcement to continue traveling to Detroit Lakes, where the cocaine was sold for $5,000. Law enforcement observed the sale and identified the man who bought it.

On Nov. 17 Eggen was released with conditions, and an omnibus hearing is set for Jan. 30.

In the same case, Alexander Joseph Kent, 27, of Waubun, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree drug sale.

According to court records, on Aug. 18 he bought about 61 grams of cocaine for $5,000 in the parking lot of Detroit Lakes McDonald’s. Once the seller exited Kent's vehicle, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop and recovered the cocaine from Kent.

On Sept. 26 Kent posted $1,000 cash bail and was released with conditions. An omnibus hearing is set for Feb. 27.