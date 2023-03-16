Court news: $30K restitution ordered for breaking man's jaw

DETROIT LAKES — A Park Rapids man sentenced earlier for breaking a man's jaw at Osage Bait & Tackle last year has been ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution.

Lucas Matthew Hartwig, 29, of Park Rapids, was sentenced July 22, 2022 in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree assault.

According to court records, on Feb. 17, 2022 a Becker County deputy met with the victim of an assault outside of the emergency room at a hospital in Park Rapids.

The man reported that when he left the bathroom inside Osage Bait & Tackle, Hartwig was waiting for him and punched him in the face. The man suffered a broken jaw and lost one of his teeth as a result of the punch. The man reported Hartwig was upset because he was with Hartwig's ex-girlfriend.

In a SnapChat message between Hartwig and another person, he admitted to punching the man twice, and described the bathroom as looking "like a murder scene."

On March 9, District Judge Michelle Lawson issued an amended sentencing order requiring Hartwig to pay $30,042.20 to the Court Administrator of Becker County on behalf of those noted below:



$13,091.67 to the assault victim, who lives in rural Park Rapids.

$14,975.33 to Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana.

$1,975.20 to the Crime Victims Reparations Board in St. Paul.

Woman sentenced for pistol-whipping man

Jill Ann Thompson, 42, of rural Waubun, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

A felony charge of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Feb. 10, 2022, a White Earth police officer responded to a residence in Becker County on an assault complaint.

A man there said Thompson had come to the residence and accused him of stealing a speaker from her vehicle. Thompson pulled out a black pistol and started to hit the man on the head with it. He had noticeable bumps and redness on his head when the officer arrived. Another man at the residence said Thompson had come into the house, walked to the first man’s bedroom, pulled a black pistol out of her pocket, and hit him with it.

On Feb. 27, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Thompson on the misdemeanor to 90 days in jail, with 76 of those days stayed one year.

Credit was granted for 14 days served.

She was fined $100 plus $150 in court fees, and was placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

Man sentenced for DWI after high-speed chase

Terence James Clavin, 52, of rural Barrett, Minnesota, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor DWI.

A felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Aug. 23, 2022 a vehicle, driven by Clavin, was reported parked in the center of Highway 34 in Becker County. A Hubbard County deputy responded, and learned the vehicle was now on Becker County Road 47 and driving in the oncoming traffic lane.

The deputy activated his emergency lights to pull Clavin over, but instead of stopping, he accelerated up to speeds of 90 mph. The deputy pursued the vehicle for over five miles, until it eventually came to a stop.

Clavin was ordered to exit the vehicle, and the deputy saw him struggling with his balance. He also gave off a strong odor of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes. He was taken to the Becker County Jail, where he refused to take a breath test.

On Feb. 28, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Clavin on the gross misdemeanor to a year in jail, all but five days stayed six years, and credit for two days served.

He was given the option of either serving three more days in the Becker County Jail or performing 24 hours of community service work.

He was fined $1,000 plus $105 in court fees, and ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was placed on unsupervised probation for six years.