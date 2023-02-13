Court news: 42 grams of meth found in DL man's car; Bemidji woman charged with bringing drugs into jail

DETROIT LAKES — Harry Edward Helps, 52, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree and second-degree controlled substance crime, as well as gross misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on Jan. 22, a White Earth police investigator saw Helps drive off in a vehicle from a gas station, and notified a Becker County deputy that Helps was driving without a valid license.

The deputy pulled him over on County Road 34, and observed his speech to be slow and lethargic, and that he was sweating and appeared nervous. The deputy asked Helps to exit the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. When field sobriety tests were about to begin, a White Earth police sergeant noticed a plastic bag with a white crystal substance in plain view next to the driver's seat. It field-tested positive for 42 grams of methamphetamine, with packaging. A pouch containing multiple small plastic bags commonly used to sell methamphetamine in, and a scale were also found. Helps refused to perform field sobriety tests and was arrested. He is currently on parole with the Department of Corrections.

On Jan. 24, bail or bond was set at $75,000, with standard conditions of release,or at $150,000 with no conditions.

An omnibus hearing is set for Feb. 13 before Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Bemidji woman accused of bringing meth into Becker County Jail

Randi Rose Bellanger, 24, of Bemidji has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, as well as gross misdemeanor bringing drugs into jail.

According to court records, on Jan. 12, 2023, a Mahnomen County sheriff's deputy brought Bellanger to the Becker County Jail in Detroit Lakes, because of arrest warrants. During the booking process, a 0.6 gram baggie of methamphetamine was found in her clothing. She admitted it was meth.

Her first appearance court date is Feb. 9 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

After trying to hide in semi cab, DL man charged with meth

Jareth James Krogen, 35, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, gross misdemeanor DWI, and misdemeanor fleeing an officer on foot.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Jan. 21, 2023, a Becker County deputy on Brandy Lake Road saw him driving a vehicle that had blue headlights and window tint that was too dark. The deputy activated his emergency lights and the vehicle turned into a nearby business parking lot.

The driver, identified as Krogen, jumped out and took off running. He went inside a semi truck in the parking lot. The deputy, who knew Krogen had a revoked driver's license and was wanted on an arrest warrant, found him in the sleeper area of the semi and arrested him.

The deputy checked the sleeper area and found a pouch containing 1.12 grams of meth, with packaging, and a glass pipe with residue in it. After returning to the squad car, Krogen told the deputy, "you know that stuff is mine." Krogen said he had used meth earlier that morning, and that he was "not okay to drive."

On Jan. 23, cash bail for Krogen was set at $750, or bond at $7,500, with standard conditions of release, or $15,000 without conditions.

His next court appearance was set for Jan. 30.