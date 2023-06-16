Court news: Audubon man faces felony forgery charges for car titles

DETROIT LAKES — Michael William Kurkowski, 55, of Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with one count of aggravated forgery and one count of forgery, both felonies.

According to court records, on May 1, a woman reported to the Becker County Sheriff's office that Kurkowski had forged her name on three vehicle titles that she and he owned together.

The woman had signed the original titles on Feb. 18 and left the original titles at Kurkowski’s residence.

However, he accused the woman of taking the original titles. She was notified by a local Detroit Lakes car dealership that the three vehicles were being paid off, and she obtained copies of the titles from the car dealership, and knew the titles were not the titles she originally signed.

The titles were forged, stamped as duplicate, and issued in March of 2023, according to the criminal complaint. None of the three signatures were hers.

Kurkowski’s next court appearance is set for June 26 before District Court Judge Heidi E. Schultz.

Man sentenced after being pulled over in car with 24 grams meth

Nakoya Lee Vanwert, 33, of rural Waubun, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor DWI.

A felony third-degree drug charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the afternoon of April 26, 2022, she was pulled over for a traffic stop by a tribal police officer on Becker County Road 37. Two others were passengers in the vehicle.

Based on prior investigation, the occupants were believed to be transporting narcotics from the Twin Cities region back to Becker County. Two special agents arrived on scene and could see a glass smoking device in plain view in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted but only paraphernalia was found initially.

One of the passengers admitted she was concealing controlled substances, and turned over 24 grams of meth. Vanwert showed signs of impairment but refused to cooperate with testing.

On May 9, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Vanwert on the DWI charge to a year in jail, with 280 days stayed six years, and credit for 85 days served.

He was fined $500 plus $105 in court fees. He was ordered to complete a Comprehensive Assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was placed on supervised probation for six years.