Court news: Audubon man sentenced for illegal gun, ammo

DETROIT LAKES — Jared Nathan Danielson, 32, of rural Audubon has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for illegal possession of guns and ammo and fourth-degree DWI. A felony drug charge was dismissed.

According to court records, on June 13, 2021, a deputy saw him drive into the oncoming traffic lane before returning to the correct lane, and pulled him over.

Danielson showed signs of impairment, tested poorly, and was arrested.

A search revealed a .22 caliber long rifle in the vehicle and a .22 caliber bullet on the floor behind the driver's seat, as well as numerous empty syringes, a loaded syringe underneath the driver's seat, and a meth pipe on the driver's side floor board.

Danielson was convicted of simple robbery in 2009 and is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.

On May 18, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced him on the gun charge to 60 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 16 days in jail, with credit for 16 days served. He was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees and was placed on supervised probation for five years.

On the misdemeanor DWI charge, he was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with 74 days stayed two years, and credit for 16 days served. He was fined $500 plus $25 in court fees.

He was ordered to continue chemical dependency treatment, including aftercare. The sentence was a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines because he is amenable to treatment.

Sexual offender re-sentenced after winning appeal

After a successful appeal, Dean Ray Hanks Sr., 51, of Finley has been re-sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Two additional felony charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and a felony charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, he repeatedly sexually abused a girl under the age of 9 over the course of several years in Becker County.

In March of 2022, Hanks entered a guilty plea on an Alford basis to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct that occurred between August of 2000 and December of 2003.

The district court imposed a 144-month prison sentence and a 10-year conditional-release period.

Hanks appealed his sentence, arguing that the conditional-release period must be reduced to five years, because that was the amount of time set by state law at the time of his offense.

The appeals court agreed, and sent the case back down to district court for re-sentencing. On May 23, Hanks was sentenced by District Judge Michael Fritz to 144 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 250 days served. He was fined $50 plus $100 in court fees. Conditional release after prison was the only thing that changed in his sentence, and it was set at five years instead of 10 years.