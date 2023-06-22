Court news: Bail set at $20K in domestic choking case

DETROIT LAKES — Lukas Devlen Fineday, 26, of rural Ponsford has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault by strangulation, felony domestic assault and felony false imprisonment.

According to court records, on May 20, a Becker County deputy was sent to a Ponsford residence on a report of Fineday beating up a woman. He was found sleeping inside a camper, and the woman was found hiding under a bed. The woman was in a relationship with Fineday.

She said that Fineday had choked her very hard, and when she screamed, he would squeeze her neck harder. She stated the abuse has been going on since Jan. 22. Bruises could be seen on her neck, which was painful to the touch.

In addition to choking her, she stated he threw a bottle on top of her head. She said Fineday drank a bottle of Jim Beam and gets mean when he drinks. Fineday was arrested.

About 20 hours later, a deputy met with the woman and noted the bruising on her neck appeared as if someone was grabbing her with two hands from the front, pressing their thumbs in the front and more than one finger in the back. Her bicep area and chest had bruising as well.

She stated that there were numerous other times she was choked out to the point she got "tunnel vision."

During one instance after choking her at the end of March, Fideday used zip ties to tie her feet together and her hands behind her back. She laid there until he finally cut them off with a machete the next morning. The deputy searched the camper and found the zip ties and machete.

Fineday was previously convicted of domestic assault in 2017 and false imprisonment in 2020.

On May 23, Fineday appeared before District Judge Michael Fritz, who set bail or bond at $50,000 with no conditions and $20,000 with standard conditions of release, including no drugs or alcohol and no contact with the victim.

His next appearance is set for June 26 before District Court Judge Heidi E. Schultz.

Detroit Lakes man faces drug, stolen property charges

Shane Thomas Wood, 51, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree drugs and felony receiving stolen property.

According to court records, on Dec. 30, 2022, a Detroit Lakes police officer saw a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic traveling on a street in Detroit Lakes that had been reported stolen the previous day by Nereson Automotive. Wood had rented the car from Nereson’s and then failed to return it as agreed.

The officer pulled Wood over and arrested him, finding 16 M-Box-30 (fentanyl) pills on his person. In addition, approximately 4 grams of methamphetamine was found.

On June 15, Wood was released without bail, under standard conditions of release. His next court appearance is set for June 26.

