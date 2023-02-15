99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
Court news: Callaway woman sentenced for her part in drug crime

News Staff
February 15, 2023 06:55 AM
DETROIT LAKES — Brooke Kathleen Saunders, 24, of Callaway, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree controlled substance crime.

A felony charge of second-degree drugs, and a gross misdemeanor charge of selling drugs when a child is present, were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Dec. 4, 2021 a confidential reliable informant working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension bought five blue M-Box 30 pills (containing fentanyl) in a sale involving a man and Saunders.

The informant bought the pills from the man directly for $200 at a residence in Detroit Lakes, and Saunders and a toddler were present during the transaction.

The residence is within 300 feet of a “school zone” as defined by Minnesota law.

On Dec. 8, 2021 the residence was searched and officers found approximately 1.25 grams of methamphetamine and 1 gram of marijuana wax. Saunders admitted ownership of the meth, and said that she hid it under the bed when law enforcement came to the house. The toddler lives in the residence.

Three warrants were issued for Saunders before the case was resolved.

On Nov. 3, 2022 District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced her on the third-degree felony drug charge to 21 months in prison at Shakopee, stayed five years.

Saunders was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 104 days served, and was fined $500 plus $75 in court fees. She must not drink or use illegal drugs, and must get a complete comprehensive assessment and follow any recommendations for treatment, including aftercare.

