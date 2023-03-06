Court news: Car theft charge dismissed due to mental illness

DETROIT LAKES — A felony theft charge has been dismissed in Becker County District Court against Devin Brody Haglund, 31, of Duluth.

According to court records, on Jan. 3, 2020, a motor vehicle was reported stolen off Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes. A woman told police she left the vehicle running and ran inside a nearby building, and when she returned a few minutes later, it was gone.

Later that day, the vehicle was located in a ditch in Mahnomen County, and was towed back to the Detroit Lakes Police Department for processing.

Noticeable spit was observed above the driver’s window. A partially smoked cigarette was found in the front center console. The woman said neither were in the vehicle prior to the theft.

DNA analysis was done on the spit sample found above the driver’s side window, and on June 11, 2020, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported that the DNA profile was a match for Haglund.

Further investigation revealed that Haglund had been in Detroit Lakes and Mahnomen in January of 2020.

On Feb. 14 the charge was dismissed, after a medical report last year found that Haglund met the statutory criteria as mentally ill. Neither the defense nor the prosecution objected to the specialist’s report, and on Feb. 14 the charge was dismissed by the Becker County Attorney’s Office.

At the time the report was released, Haglund was already under a civil commitment, including a Jarvis Order, which gives a court the power to order administration of medication for a committed person who is unwilling to take prescribed psychiatric medications.

Callaway man charged with DWI, drugs

Christopher Allen Schultz, 34, of rural Callaway, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony DWI and felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on the evening of Jan. 31 a deputy saw a vehicle leave Casey's gas station and accelerate on Highway 34 in Becker County, catching his attention due to the loud exhaust.

The deputy followed the vehicle and noticed loud popping noises coming from the exhaust. He stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as Schultz, whom the deputy knew was wanted on active warrants.

The officer noticed heat bumps on Schultz's tongue caused by smoking controlled substances. His pupils were constricted as well. Based on field-sobriety tests, Schultz was believed to be under the influence of drugs. A blood sample was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for testing, and during a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a baggie containing 1.17 grams of meth.

On Feb. 15, bail or bond for Schultz was set at $20,000, without conditions, or bond at $10,000 and cash bail at $1,000 under standard conditions of release.

His next appearance is March 6 before District Judge Michael Fritz.