Court news: Dent man gets ‘staggered’ sentence on DWI charges; Ponsford man sentenced on meth charge

DETROIT LAKES — Daniel Arthur Adkins, 39, of rural Dent, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on two DWI counts.

According to court records, on the afternoon of July 16, 2022, a trooper on patrol east of Detroit Lakes pulled over a maroon Ford Explorer for going 82 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone.

When the trooper spoke to Adkins he smelled strongly of alcohol, then performed poorly on field sobriety tests. The trooper found multiple empty alcohol "shooters," a half-full Budweiser can in the center console, and three unopened Budweiser cans on the floor behind the driver's seat.

Adkins was arrested, and tested at .12% blood alcohol content at the jail.

He has three pending DWI cases in district courts in Becker, Otter Tail and Wilkin counties.

On Feb. 9, he was sentenced to 42 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve a year in jail in a staggered sentence that includes a consecutive sentence on a separate gross misdemeanor DWI in Becker County.

If Adkins successfully completes an intensive, long-term,and structured treatment program or incarceration with the Montana Department of Corrections, he will not be required to complete the staggered sentence.

He must pay $1,075 in fines and court fees, and complete 30 days of remote electronic alcohol monitoring each year while on probation, unless he is actively involved in inpatient treatment. He must comply with all requirements to transfer his supervised probation to Montana.

Ponsford man gets lighter sentence on meth charge

Anthony John Annette, 46, of rural Ponsford, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on July 22, 2022, a Becker County deputy and a DNR conservation officer arrested Annette at the Strawberry Lake Store on an active warrant. Methamphetamine weighing 1.18 grams was found in a cigarette pack on Annette.

On Feb. 8, Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced him to 24 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

The sentence is a downward disposition from state sentencing guidelines, granted in part because he had been granted a downward departure in a Norman County court case, and is doing well on probation, according to court records.

He was ordered to serve 27 days in jail, with credit for 27 days served, and must complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare.

He was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees and was placed on supervised probation for five years.