Court news: Detroit Lakes man accused of attacking relatives, assaulting cop

On April 11, Detroit Lakes police officers responded to a domestic call, on the report that the man had punched one older relative several times, and choked another older relative with his hands,

Today at 7:00 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Keaton Douglas Wilson, 22, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fourth-degree assault of a police officer, felony domestic assault by strangulation, misdemeanor domestic assault, and misdemeanor mistreatment of animals.

According to court records, about 6 a.m. on April 11, Detroit Lakes police officers responded to a domestic call, on the report that Wilson had punched one older relative several times, and choked another older relative with his hands, to the point where she could not breathe.

He is also accused of choking his relatives’ pet cat to the point its tongue was sticking out, and the relatives had to break his grip on the cat’s neck. The cat fell to the ground and was motionless for a while.

Wilson has a severe mental illness and had not been taking his medications, according to the criminal complaint. Officers approached him and told him they only wanted to talk to him. He became aggressive, reached for an officer's body camera and pulled it off his vest. Officers attempted to restrain him, and he punched an officer four to five times.

On April 13, bail or bond was set at $30,000 without conditions, or bond at $15,000 and bail at $1,500 with conditions that include no contact with the victims – a police escort is necessary to enter their premises – and no illegal drugs or alcohol. He may be released from jail to a mental health facility if recommended by Becker County Human Services.

His next court appearance is set for May 8 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Detroit Lakes man accused of meth possession

Kevin Scott Heinonen Jr., 41, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree drugs.

According to court records, on the evening of April 7, a Becker County sheriff’s officer on patrol pulled over the car he was riding in, because one headlight was out and it had weaved over the fog line.

A search of the vehicle resulted in a small zip lock baggie on the right side of the passenger seat where Heinonen was sitting. The baggie contained a crystal-like substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine, and Heinonen admitted that the meth belonged to him.

On April 10, he posted $100 cash bail and was released.

A jury trial is set for June 6.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
