Court news: Detroit Lakes man accused of BB gun attack

DETROIT LAKES — Craig Anthony Crosby, 44, of rural Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on the evening of Nov. 19, 2022, he is accused of shooting at a man a half-dozen times with an automatic AR-style BB gun at the home of a woman Crosby had recently been dating.

When officers arrived, Crosby was in his vehicle at the scene, but said he was just waiting to get his four-wheeler back, and denied having a BB gun.

Deputies searched the garage area and located six metal BB's, and what appeared to be a ricochet mark in the snow nearby.

The man who was shot at told officers he was aware of Crosby’s BB gun due to past interactions with him when they were friends.

Crosby showed signs of impairment, and submitted to a court-ordered blood draw at the Detroit Lakes hospital. Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab results issued Feb. 15 confirmed methamphetamine in his blood.

A jury trial is set for April 11.

DL man faces new catalytic converter theft charge

Casey William Kroll, 44, of rural Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft.

According to court records, On Aug. 31, 2021, the theft of three catalytic converters, valued at around $1,000 each, was reported at Outlet Recreation in Detroit Lakes.

A flashlight was left behind by the suspect and seized for DNA testing. On Oct. 05, 2022, the Minnesota BCA reported that a DNA profile matching Kroll was located on the flashlight.

Kroll was charged with a similar offense in Detroit Lakes shortly after, where catalytic converters were stolen from the Subaru dealership.

He has an active warrant in that file for failing to appear back in September of 2022.

Man accused of threatening to shoot arresting officer

Julian Louis Brown, 37, of rural White Earth, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony threats of violence and misdemeanor trespass.

According to court records, on Nov. 27, 2022, White Earth police officers responded to a home on Mission Road in the Village of White Earth on the report of a trespass.

Upon arrival, Brown was found in the basement of the residence. There was an active trespass order prohibiting him from being at the residence. He was arrested and taken to jail. On the way to jail, he told an officer that he has a "7.62 mm gun with a three-round burst, cop killers," and asked if the officer could "outrun his bullet."

On Dec. 3 he posted $500 bail and was released, under standard conditions. A jury trial is set for March 21, 2023 before District Court Judge Michael Fritz.