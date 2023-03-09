Court news: Detroit Lakes man accused of criminal sexual conduct

DETROIT LAKES — Reed Andrew Mace, 21, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, On Nov. 19, 2022, he is accused of having sex with a woman even after being told “no” twice.

Mace, the woman, and two other persons were given a ride and dropped off at 4 a.m. at a residence on East Munson Drive. At that residence, she was given a pillow and blanket and directed to the basement where there were two sets of twin beds pushed together.

Mace started to take her clothes off and told her he wanted to have sex with her. She told him "no." Even though she told him no again, he had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

Afterwards, she got dressed in only a sweatshirt and sweatpants, leaving the house in such a hurry that she left her jacket behind. She walked in the cold over a mile to Dunton Locks County Park and called a friend to pick her up.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Jan. 19, bail or bond was set at $10,000 to be released without any conditions of release, or zero with standard conditions of release. The next day Mace posted $10,000 cash bail. His next court appearance is a June 5 omnibus hearing before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Getting stuck in ditch leads to cocaine charge

Darren Joseph Cobenais, 32, of Minneapolis, has been charged in Becker County District Court with fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on Dec. 22, 2022, a state trooper on patrol on Highway 59 in Becker County came upon a vehicle stuck in the ditch. After learning the driver and passenger both had active warrants, he placed them under arrest. The passenger was identified as Cobenais. The odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, and the trooper searched the vehicle and found a baggie of cocaine in the glove box that weighed 2.3 grams. Cobenai admitted ownership of the powder cocaine.

On Feb. 2, 2023 he was released without bail, under standard conditions. His next court appearance is March 13 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.