Court news: Detroit Lakes man accused of high speed chase, drugs

DETROIT LAKES — Matthew John Critt, 40, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felony fifth-degree drugs, and gross misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on May 23 a Callaway police officer started following Critt’s vehicle because he was wanted on an active felony warrant from the Department of Corrections.

The vehicle fled into a field at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his emergency lights and siren and proceeded to chase Critt. The chase proceeded down a minimum maintenance road and eventually onto a property where the vehicle came to a stop and Critt was arrested.

He admitted to having controlled substances in the vehicle, and about a quarter-gram of meth was found, as well as drug paraphernalia.

Based on his performance on field-sobriety tests, Critt was believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance, and a blood draw was sent to the BCA for testing.

On June 13, bail or bond was set at $40,000 without conditions, bond was set at $20,000 with standard conditions of release, and cash bail was set at $2,000. His next court appearance was set for Aug. 14 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.

Detroit Lakes man faces another felony gun charge

Jared Scott Allen Hanson, 33, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony illegal possession of guns or ammo.

According to court records, on May 3, 2023, a Becker County sheriff's officer arrived at the address on 350th Street where Hanson was living in a camper.

He immediately observed a live .22 caliber bullet on the threshold of the camper’s sliding glass door. The camper was towed to the Becker County Impound Lot and sealed with evidence tape. The next day, a search was authorized, and officers found a .22 caliber long rifle with a loaded magazine in the shower area of the camper. The officers also found a partial box of .22 caliber ammunition with numerous rounds inside it.

In a separate case in April, he was charged with two felony counts of illegal possession of guns or ammo and felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, Hanson was previously convicted of felony second-degree assault in 2017 and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition for life.

Hanson’s next court appearance is set for June 26 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.