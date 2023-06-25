Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged after being caught with 78 grams fentanyl and 48 grams meth

DETROIT LAKES — Levi Roland Hansmeier, 32, of St. Paul, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree and second-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, an agent with the West Central Drug Task Force had been monitoring the location of Hansmeier, who was being investigated for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On Jan. 15, Hansmeier left Detroit Lakes, where he lived, and traveled to the Twin Cities. The next morning, he began to travel back to Detroit Lakes.

He was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by a state trooper in Morrison County. A search of the vehicle revealed a black leather bag, which contained multiple bags of suspected controlled substances.

Following his arrest, he told agents that he brings drugs to Detroit Lakes and has people sell them for him.

Hansmeier said he makes roughly $5,000 a week selling drugs. He stated this was the 10th or 11th trip he has made. One bag field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 41.84 grams.

The other bag's substance field-tested positive for fentanyl and weighed 78.70 grams.

Hansmeier is currently incarcerated in the Hennepin County Jail on a recent drug charge.

In Becker County District Court, a warrant was issued on May 10, and on May 23 bail or bond was set at $50,000 without conditions or $25,000 bond or $3,000 cash bail with standard conditions of release.

On May 30, Hansmeier posted a $25,000 bond and was released. His next court appearance is July 31 before Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Hawley woman faces felony theft charge

Eden Louise Anderson, 36, of Hawley has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft.

According to court records, on March 13 Detroit Lakes police received a report of shoplifting that occurred on multiple days at the Detroit Lakes Walmart.

Video surveillance showed a woman, identified as Anderson, go to the self-checkout. She would scan cheaper items, but not scan more expensive items, and then bag the unscanned items.

Anderson then exited the store with the unscanned items and left in a white Chrysler minivan. She was identified based on her driver’s license photo.

She allegedly repeated this shoplifting at the Detroit Lakes Walmart on five days in 2023 for unpaid amounts of merchandise as follows: Jan. 22 – $123.87; Feb. 4 – $167.98; Feb. 10 – $285.18; Feb. 18 – $353.37; March 2 – $237.07. The total value of the stolen items is $1,167.47, according to the criminal complaint.

On May 25, she was released without bail, under standard conditions of release. Her next appearance is July 10 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony .

Detroit Lakes man sentenced for felony firearms violation

Leroy John LaCrosse Jr., 43, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony firearms violation.

A felony third-degree controlled substance crime was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Oct. 25, 2021, a Detroit Lakes police officer found him parked near a residence near the Shorewood Pub, asleep behind the wheel of a Chrysler 300 sedan, with the driver's door open.

He declined to do field sobriety tests and was eventually arrested. A search of the car turned up a pink taser and a wooden box containing a .22 caliber Ruger revolver with a spare wheel. Approximately 4.22 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of both heroin and cocaine was also found.

LaCrosse was previously convicted of several drug charges and third-degree assault, and is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

On April 25, District Court Judge Doug Clark sentenced him to 60 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years — a downward departure from the sentencing guideline.

He was ordered to serve 36 days in jail, with credit for 36 days served, and was fined $500 plus $75 in court fees.

He was ordered to continue with mental health programming and follow all recommendations and successfully complete current programming and placement, and follow any aftercare recommendations.