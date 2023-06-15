Court news: Detroit Lakes man charged with illegal possession of guns

DETROIT LAKES — Jared Scott Allen Hanson, 33, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of illegal possession of guns or ammo and felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on the morning of April 26, a Becker County sheriff’s officer and a Department of Corrections probation officer went to Hanson’s residence to do a probationary check.

They knocked but no one answered, and eventually they received telephone permission to enter Hanson’s residence off Highway 37 in rural Becker County.

They saw a live .22 caliber rifle round on a shelf, a rifle magazine on a bench next to the entry door, and a rifle barrel leaning against a shelf/cabinet facing the living area. A white powdery substance was seen on an end table with a straw sitting nearby.

A search warrant was obtained that turned up an ammunition box in the living room with multiple live rounds. The box had the initials "JH" on the side of it. They found an old rifle, and a semi-automatic rifle barrel was found under a couch in the living room. The gun had the buttstock/forearm removed, but it was laying next to the barrel.

Hanson identified the firearms and firearm parts found at his residence as "relics." He stated there was a 12-gauge shotgun double barrel that he was planning on restoring, and described another rifle as a World War I rifle that did not have a bolt.

He acknowledged that the ammunition box with the .22 caliber ammunition was his and stated he has had the ammo box since he was approximately 9 years old.

He denied owning a .22 caliber rifle. When asked about the .22 caliber rifle that was found under the couch, he stated that the gun no longer worked because it had a spring out of it. Later in the interview, he stated the gun was his uncle's, that it was broken and that he has tried to fix it. He acknowledged that he knew the gun was in the living room.

According to court records, Hanson was previously convicted of felony second-degree assault in 2017 and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition for life.

He is presently on supervised probation for being a felon in possession of a firearm, having received a downward, dispositional departure from the sentencing guidelines on that offense. He is also on probation for a felony violation of a harassment restraining order.

On May 4, bail or bond was set at $100,000 without conditions, or $40,000 bond and $20,000 cash bail with standard conditions of release. He posted a $40,000 bond on May 22 and was released.

Hanson’s next court appearance is set for June 26 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Man accused of bank card fraud

Shaquiel Anthony Mendez, 29, of Moorhead has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony bank card fraud and misdemeanor theft.

According to court records, on Nov. 8, 2022, Detroit Lakes Police Officers were informed that a West Fargo woman’s debit card had been stolen during a burglary of her residence.

On Nov. 7, 2022, the woman’s stolen debit card was used for purchases at: Lake Park Cenex, Detroit Lakes Walmart, Detroit Lakes Tobacco, and Detroit Lakes Cenex station, for a total of about $408.

Comparing store videos and booking photographs, West Fargo police and Detroit Lakes police officers identified Shaquiel Anthony Mendez as the person who used the woman’s debit card.

Also on Nov. 7, 2022, Detroit Lakes Walmart store video showed Mendez taking an Arlo security camera system outside the store without paying. The value was $335.

His next court appearance is set for July 31 before District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.