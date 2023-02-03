Court news: Detroit Lakes man faces felony sex charges

DETROIT LAKES — David Bryant Nelson, 60, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree, second-degree and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court records, on Oct. 30, 2022 a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted the night before by Nelson at her home in Detroit Lakes. The two were in an on and off again relationship for about a year. The woman met Nelson at a local bar the prior night. He was already drunk. They went to another drinking establishment and then to her home.

Nelson got angry with the woman and shoved her. She turned to walk away from him, and Nelson grabbed her and roughly digitally penetrated her with two fingers through her yoga pants, injuring her. She was bleeding and went to the emergency room the next day for treatment.

On Jan. 30 a warrant was issued for Nelson’s arrest. On Jan. 31, bail or bond was set at $100,000 without conditions, or bond at $50,000 or cash bail at $5,000 with conditions.

He posted $5,000 cash bail with conditions that include no contact with the woman, no entering the woman's residence, a one-time police escort to enter her premises, and no use of alcohol or drugs, except prescribed medications.

His next court hearing had not yet been scheduled as of Feb. 1.

Warrant issued for predatory offender

Chad Michael Cossette, 35, of Moorhead has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony violation of the predatory offender registration law.

According to court records, on March 15, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension mailed a verification packet to Cossette, care of Daystar Recovery Center in Detroit Lakes.

On April 4, 2022, the packet was returned to the BCA as "not deliverable, unable to forward," because Cossette had lived there for only a brief time in the summer of 2021 before being removed from the program.

Cossette has not updated the BCA with any residence or mailing information, and law enforcement has not been able to track down his whereabouts through phone numbers that he listed, emergency contact information, last known employer, or his probation agent.

He is wanted on an active warrant on felony criminal sexual conduct charges in a Hawley case, and he is listed as “absconded" in the predatory offender registration system.

A warrant was requested due to the nature of past offenses (sexual offenses against children) and the length of time that his whereabouts have been unknown.

On Jan. 30, an arrest warrant was issued by District Judge Michelle Lawson.