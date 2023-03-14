Court news: Detroit Lakes man faces five felony sex charges

DETROIT LAKES — Jay Paul Irvine Haverkamp, 42, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with four felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one felony fourth-degree count of criminal sexual conduct.

According to court records, on Jan. 26 and 27, Detroit Lakes police officers met with a minor regarding possible criminal sexual conduct. A forensic interview was held on Jan. 31, in which the minor reported that Haverkamp had sexually assaulted her several times over a period of time, starting at age 12.

Haverkamp’s first court appearance is set for March 30 before District Court Judge Michael Fritz.

Lake Park man sentenced for shooting BB gun at home

Mark Anthony Magelky, 27, of rural Lake Park, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for misdemeanor domestic assault.

A felony second-degree assault charge and misdemeanor domestic assault charge were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Dec. 18, 2022 a rural Lake Park couple reported that Magelky, who is related to them, was outside their residence shooting a BB gun at their house and windows. They moved to an interior room. They believed he was under the influence of drugs.

They stated they were sitting and watching TV in their living room when Magelky started shooting BBs at the window. A living room window had a bunch of small holes in it. Magelky admitted he was angry at the couple and got "salty" and shot about 20 times at the window with a BB gun, knowing they were in the living room. He also admitted he shot at the man’s car windows.

On Jan 23 he was released without bail, on conditions that include no drinking or illegal drugs, staying out of bars and liquor stores, no guns or dangerous weapons, and following the requirements of a domestic abuse restraining order.

On Feb. 28, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced him on the misdemeanor to 90 days in jail, with 53 days stayed one year, and credit for 37 days served. He was ordered to pay $200 in court fees and fines.

He must complete a diagnostic assessment and follow the recommendations; take medications in the prescribed dosage and frequency; abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs; and not use or possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.

He was placed on supervised probation for one year.

Meth charge filed after man pulled over for weaving, driving 42 in a 50 mph zone

Randy Eugene Stevens, 43, of rural Bagley has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor providing a false name to a police officer.

According to court records, at 1:45 a.m on Feb. 8, a Becker County deputy was on patrol on County Road 35 when he observed a vehicle traveling 42 mph in a 50 mph zone and swerving.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and noticed that the driver, Stevens, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. The driver said he had no ID, and identified himself with a false name and birth date of another person. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and a search of the vehicle turned up 6.34 grams of field-positive methamphetamine under the passenger seat. A search warrant was executed for a blood draw at 3:57 a.m. and sent to the Minnesota BCA for testing.

His first appearance is set for March 23 before District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony.