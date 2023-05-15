Court news: Detroit Lakes man gets 72 months for felony DWI

DETROIT LAKES — Dean Alan Sargent, 43, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony DWI and misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer on foot. He was acquitted at trial on a felony charge of receiving stolen property, and a felony fifth-degree drug charge was dismissed.

According to court records, on May 4, 2020, he was pulled over after a deputy saw him weaving and saw that his vehicle had no operable tail lights.

Sargent fled the scene on foot – he was arrested after a brief foot chase – and the vehicle turned out to have been stolen. A micro baggie of meth weighing 2.2 grams was found on him during a search at the jail.

He was previously convicted of DWI twice in 2012 and also earlier in 2020.

On April 25, District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced him to 72 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 609 days served. He was ordered to pay a $50 fine and $150 in court fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

DWI Court instead of prison for Detroit Lakes woman

Crystal Lynette Belland, 37, of rural Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony DWI.

Misdemeanor charges of providing a false name to a peace officer and obstructing justice were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, at about 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022 officers on Roosevelt Avenue saw the vehicle she was driving swerving within the northbound lane, then crossed the center line – nearly colliding with the officer's squad vehicle.

She gave a false name after being pulled over, she smelled very strongly of alcohol, and her speech was slurred and difficult to understand.

She failed one sobriety test, and refused the count test, stating she was "illiterate." Belland started walking away from the officers, saying "I am out of here." An officer caught up to her about 50 yards away. She resisted being handcuffed, pulling away from the officer. She swayed back and forth on her feet, still not making sense and claiming she was illiterate.

At the Becker County jail, she refused to cooperate with testing. She has four prior DWI convictions, including one felony.

On April 24, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced her to 57 months in prison at Shakopee, stayed five years.

She was ordered to serve 63 days in jail, with credit for 63 days served, and was fined $500 plus $180 in court fees.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was ordered to get a complete comprehensive assessment, follow the recommendations, and successfully complete the Becker County-White Earth DWI Treatment Court program. She was placed on supervised probation for five years.

The sentence was a downward departure from the state sentencing guideline for the offense, which presumes prison time. The lighter sentence was given because Belland is currently participating in the Becker County-White Earth DWI Treatment Court program, and she is considered amenable to probation and to treatment.