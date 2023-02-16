Court news: Detroit Lakes man in wheelchair accused of stealing cell phone, resisting arrest

DETROIT LAKES — Mauricio Edgar Armondo Guerra, 30, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft and misdemeanor charges of obstructing the legal process, receiving stolen property and theft.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Feb. 9, he entered Don Pablo's Restaurant in Detroit Lakes in his wheelchair, picked up a customer’s cell phone that had been momentarily left on a table, and left with the phone.

The customer said she paid about $1,200 for the phone, and law enforcement obtained the IMEI number for the phone and found Guerra, who had the phone in his jacket pocket. Guerra told an officer that he had removed the phone case and thrown it in a trash can at the mall. The phone appeared to have been reset and the SIM card was no longer in the phone.

But when the officer tried to arrest Guerra, he refused to move, and when officers tried to push his wheelchair, he would prevent the chair from being moved by putting his foot down. He was repeatedly instructed to lift his leg so he could be wheeled to the squad car, and refused to comply.

Officers attempted to lift his leg to escort him to the squad car, and he lunged at and pushed one of the officers.

Guerra had to be taken to the ground before he could be handcuffed and put in the squad car. At the jail, Guerra was found to possess a wallet containing a driver's license, several credit cards, a AAA card, a health insurance card, and Buck Mills Brewing card, all belonging to a woman who had reported her wallet stolen from the Detroit Lakes Library on Feb. 1.

The arresting officer also found a check belonging to the woman made out to Guerra for $350. The back of the check was endorsed by Guerra, but was not signed by the woman. The woman told police that she carried a blank check in her wallet, but had not made a check out to Guerra.

On Feb. 13, bail or bond was set at $10,000 without conditions, or bond at $5,000 or bail at $500 with conditions.

Traffic stop leads to stolen property charge

Ricky Dee Thomas Jr., 29, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony receiving stolen property.

According to court records, on Dec. 28, 2022, Thomas was pulled over by a deputy for not having a front license plate on his vehicle, and was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Law enforcement found numerous stolen items in the vehicle, including tools, tool boxes, a tackle box with fishing tackle, a shop vac, an air compressor, and a $3,500 item reported as stolen by the former owner of North Country Kitchens in Detroit Lakes.

On Jan. 26, he was released without bail, under regular conditions. On Feb. 6, he failed to appear for a court hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 14, the warrant was quashed and recalled.