Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced after search warrant turns up meth

In separate case, a man was sentenced after falling asleep in running car in someone's yard in Ogema.

Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
Today at 6:42 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Justin Michael Buermann, 52, of rural Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

A felony third-degree drug charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Aug. 23, 2021, Becker County sheriff’s officers executed a search warrant at Buermann’s residence in Becker County.

Numerous baggies containing methamphetamine were found near a recliner in the residence. The total meth located among four baggies was 16.55 grams. Another baggie contained 0.57 grams of fentanyl. He was arrested and taken to jail.

On April 5, District Judge Michelle Lawson issued a stay adjudication, and successful completion of probation will result in dismissal.

Buermann was ordered to serve 20 days in jail, with credit for four days served and was fined $1,000 plus $75 in court fees.

He was ordered not to drink or use illegal drugs, and must complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

The sentence was the result of an Alford plea, which does not change the sentence, and essentially means he isn’t conceding guilt, but admits there is enough evidence to convict him at trial.

Man sentenced after falling asleep in running car in Ogema

William Francis Paulson, 61, of Waubun, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime and misdemeanor DWI.

According to court records, on Dec. 14, 2022, a White Earth police officer responded to a report of a person parked in a yard in Ogema. The reporting party did not know who it was, and noticed no response from the person in the driver's seat.

The vehicle was running, and the officer woke up Paulson, who was behind the driver’s seat. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while impaired.

White substance found in Paulson’s pocket field-tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 1.2 grams.

On April 17, District Judge Michael Fritz issued a stay of adjudication on the drug charge and sentenced him on the misdemeanor to 20 days in jail, with credit for six days served.

He was fined $500 plus $75 in court fees.

He was ordered not to drink or use illegal drugs, and must complete a chemical assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

