Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced for clubbing car at DL Country Club

DETROIT LAKES — Nicholas Lorin Bromeling, 40, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony first-degree damage to property.

Misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on July 12, 2022, at about noon, a Becker County deputy went to the Detroit Country Club parking lot on a report of property damage and threats.

A man there said he had been parked in a driveway across from the golf course watching golf when Bromeling walked up and pointed an object at his window.

The man believed at the time that the object was a gun, and said he felt scared when it happened. The man also reported that Bromeling hit his driver's door with the object, and his side mirror was damaged.

On a later date, the man provided an estimate to repair the damage caused to his mirror and the amount was $1,942.54.

A deputy interviewed Bromeling, who denied the object in his hand was a gun and specifically showed the deputies a large stick that he used. Bromeling informed deputies that he believed the man was trespassing and showed them no-trespassing signs. He admitted to hitting the mirror and causing damage, saying that the man opened the door and that is when Bromeling hit the mirror and told them to leave.

On July 24, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a stay of adjudication and placed him on supervised probation for five years. Successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal.

He was fined $300 plus $375 in court fees, and was ordered to remain medication compliant, follow all recommendations from his current counselors, and continue with and follow all mental health services through the Veterans Administration.

DL man accused of meth sales

Ring Deng Kuol Arop, 38, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on June 1, Arop sold 6.7 grams of meth to a confidential reliable informant with the Detroit Lakes Police Department drug task force.

On June 22, Arop sold 6.4 grams of meth to the confidential informant in Detroit Lakes.

On July 31 he was released without bail, under standard conditions that include no use of alcohol or illegal drugs.

His next appearance is Sept. 18 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.

DL man accused of illegal possession of ammo

Arlan Ray Bergstrom, 56, of rural Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court for illegal possession of ammunition and fifth-degree controlled substance crime, both felonies, and gross misdemeanor driving without insurance.

According to court records, on the afternoon of July 21 a Detroit Lakes Task Force agent responded to a call from an off-duty officer regarding suspicious drug-related activity in Frazee.

The agent arrived near the location and residence of the suspect, Bergstrom, and shortly after, Bergstrom left the residence and was seen driving toward Detroit Lakes on Highway 10 — driving aggressively, tailgating a vehicle in front of him and switching lanes quickly while cutting off other vehicles. The agent pulled him over for driving 40 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone and he stopped on Central Street in Detroit Lakes.

A search of his vehicle revealed a bag with hypodermic syringes containing a clear liquid and other drug paraphernalia with a white powdery residue. In the center console, they located two 12-gauge shotgun shells.

A small baggie (a little over a third of a gram) of meth was found in a cigarette pack rolled into his sleeve.

Bergstrom has several prior felony convictions that make him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition.

On July 24, he posted $1,000 cash bail and was released from jail under standard conditions. His next court hearing is Sept. 11 before District Court Judge Michael D. Fritz.