Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced for pistol-pointing episode in parking lot

DL man sentenced for pointing gun at man during argument

DETROIT LAKES — Raymond Clair Sweeney, 76, of rural Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for misdemeanor fifth-degree assault.

Felony charges of second-degree assault and threats of violence were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the morning of May 15, 2022, Detroit Lakes police officers were dispatched to the M&H gas station in Detroit Lakes on the report of Sweeney pulling a gun on another man and pointing it into his face.

The man was upset and told a police officer that Sweeney and he had a verbal dispute about the man’s driving. The man admitted to approaching Sweeney's vehicle to confront him about swearing in front of the man's daughter. The man said he only made it to the front of his vehicle when Sweeney met him outside, pulled out a smaller black pistol from his right pocket and pointed it at his face.

The police officer spoke to the man's 11-year-old daughter, who pulled her legs to her chest and began to cry, stating she was scared. She said Sweeney had yelled at her dad.

At an interview that afternoon at the Detroit Lakes Police Department, Sweeney admitted to pulling his gun that morning. He said that the man was being rude to a woman at the gas station and was yelling at her. Sweeney said he told the man to stop yelling and offered to help him back up his vehicle.Sweeney said that when he walked to the front of the man's vehicle, the man came "charging" out of his door, and that all Sweeney had to do was pull his gun out. Sweeney said he just wanted the man to see it and get back into his vehicle, adding that his actions were "self-defense all the way."

A woman who saw the incident told the officer she watched Sweeney pull out a gun and point it at the man, and that she ducked down on the floor and stayed there until Sweeney left

A man who saw the incident said Sweeney got out of his car and began cursing right away, telling the man "why don't you f…ing back up?"

He said that the other man was swearing back at Sweeney, and that Sweeney pulled out a gun and pointed it at the man's face. That witness said he also ducked down at that point, and told the officer he didn't think that Sweeney drawing his gun was necessary.

On March 14, District Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced Sweeney on the misdemeanor fifth-degree assault charge to 90 days in jail, stayed one year.

He was fined $500 plus $75 in court fees and was placed on unsupervised probation for one year.

Man faces felony charge after being stopped in stolen pickup truck

Jesse James Allen Coyle, 38, of Proctor, Minnesota has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony receiving stolen property and gross misdemeanor giving a false name to a peace officer.

According to court records, about 3 a.m. on March 10, a Becker County deputy saw a truck slowly traveling past the Four Corners gas station, which was closed, with no interior lights on.

The deputy followed the truck, which had a Nebraska commercial license plate in the rear, but no front plate. The registration came back to a black 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, and after the truck drove off, the deputy realized that it didn't seem to match up with the black 2013 GMC Sierra that had the plate.

The deputy located the truck parked in a driveway off Highway 34, with its lights off. When questioned, Coyle gave the name and birth date of another man, and said the truck belonged to yet another man. A check of the truck's vehicle identification number confirmed it had been stolen in Hermantown, Minnesota. Coyle was arrested and later admitted his real identity.

Coyle is also charged with being a fugitive from justice from another state, a felony.

According to court records, on Feb. 15, a warrant was issued in Douglas County, Wisconsin for Coyle’s arrest on a parole violation. He admits that he is the same person named in the Wisconsin warrant, and on March 14, Coyle waived his extradition rights and agreed to be transported back to Wisconsin to face the charge.