Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced for posting photos of ex-girlfriend on Facebook

DETROIT LAKES — Jason Steven Allent, 41, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

According to court records, on April 27, 2022 a Frazee police officer responded to a harassment complaint from a woman who said that Allent – with whom she had once been in a relationship – had posted two photographs of her on Facebook.

The woman showed the officer two screenshots of her Facebook page. One photo read "Jason Allent added a new photo to (the woman’s) timeline" and the corresponding photograph showed the woman laying down with her shirt pulled up exposing her right breast and nipple.

The second photograph was captioned "...love the belly look" and showed the woman sitting, seemingly nude, in the bathroom.

None of the woman's intimate parts are exposed in the second photograph, though her face can be easily identified. Both photographs were added to the woman's Facebook timeline from Allent's Facebook page.

The officer spoke to Allent, who admitted to posting the photographs to Facebook.

On March 1, District Judge Michele Lawson sentenced Allent to 13 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed four years.

He was ordered to serve 45 days in jail, but can serve them on electronic home monitoring at his own expense. Credit was granted for one day served in jail. He was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees.

He was ordered to get a domestic abuse evaluation and follow the recommendations, abstain from alcohol and illegal drugs, submit to random testing, and follow any orders for protection.

He was placed on supervised probation for four years.

Dilworth man sentenced for 15 grams meth

Lawrence Domino III, 54, of Dilworth has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

Felony charges of third-degree controlled substance crime and felony receiving stolen property were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Nov. 26, 2022, he was pulled over by a Frazee police officer on County Road 29 for driving with expired license plate tabs. His license was revoked, and he did not have insurance on the vehicle.

While outside of the vehicle, suspected methamphetamine was found on the ground, and the vehicle Domino was driving came back as stolen. He was arrested and taken to jail.

While getting out of the squad car at the Becker County Jail, the officer saw a small crystal pebble fall off Domino's clothing, which turned out to be approximately 15 grams methamphetamine, with packaging.

On March 3 Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Domino to 18 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 97 days served in jail. He was ordered to pay $125 in court fees and fines.