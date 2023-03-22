Court news: Detroit Lakes man sentenced to Drug Court after powder found on floor of squad car

DETROIT LAKES — Jacob Alan Weisser, 36, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second- and fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on Sept. 23, 2022 a Detroit Lakes police officer on patrol saw Weisser slumped over in a vehicle with his head resting against the driver window.

The officer conducted a welfare check and could see him breathing. Inside the vehicle, the officer saw a finger of blue latex glove on the passenger seat. Based on his training and experience, he knew a blue latex finger is often used to transport drugs.

The officer repeatedly knocked on the driver's window, and Weisser eventually sprung awake and opened his door. While speaking with him, the officer saw a hypodermic needle sitting under the driver's floor and a small ziplock baggie.

Weisser was arrested and placed in the back of a squad car while the officer searched the vehicle.

He found a digital scale, two hypodermic needles, one with two units of an unknown tan substance inside, a spoon with white residue, and the blue latex finger containing under one gram of meth.

When the officer opened the back door of the squad to speak to Weisser, he saw a powdery residue – believed the substance to be fentanyl or heroin – around the floor board and on the back seat.

Squad car video showed Weisser taking several objects out of his pockets and placing them behind the backseat. About three minutes later, he reached behind the seat and said "gotta get this bag and rip" and tears a bag open, the substance then spills in the patrol vehicle. Weisser can then be seen stomping the white chunks into the floor.

The amount collected from the back seat of the squad was 8.36 grams – believed to be heroin or fentanyl – and sent to a Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab for testing.

On March 15, Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Weisser to a year and a day in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 10 days in jail, with credit for 10 days served, and was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

Weisser must complete a comprehensive assessment, and follow the recommendations, including aftercare – and must successfully complete Becker County Drug Court Program.

He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

DL man accused of selling 30 grams meth to confidential informant

Richard Anthony Steffano, 68, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on Oct. 13, 2022, special agents with the West Central Drug and Violent Task Force met with a confidential informant who bought 30.5 grams of methamphetamine (with packaging) from Steffano at a building in Detroit Lakes.

Steffano posted $1,200 on three court files and was released with conditions on Jan. 6.

A contested omnibus hearing for Steffajno is scheduled for April 24.

Man faces felony domestic abuse charge

Shannon Ray Wadena, Jr., no age or address available, was charged in Becker County District Court with felony violating a domestic abuse no-contact order – within 10 years of the first of two or more convictions.

The criminal complaint was not available online.

On March 17, bail or bond was set at $20,000 without conditions, or $10,000 bond or $1,000 cash bail with standard conditions of release, including no contact with the victim. A public defender request was approved.