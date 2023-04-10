Court news: Detroit Lakes woman accused of assaulting older relative

DETROIT LAKES — Cleon June Fairbanks, 53, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault by strangulation and felony domestic assault.

According to court records, on the evening of March 23, a Detroit Lakes police officer responded to a residence in Detroit Lakes on a report of Fairbanks choking an older female relative.

The older woman said that Fairbanks got her vehicle stuck in the snowbank outside, so the older woman called her grandson to help.

Fairbank got upset and entered the house, screaming at the older woman for calling for help and saying she wished the older woman was dead.

The older woman was lying on her bed and Fairbanks grabbed the victim's wheelchair and threw it across the room, then began choking the older woman, saying "I should have killed you a long time ago."

The woman had difficulty breathing as Fairbanks hands were around her neck, and said it took everything she had to get Fairbanks off of her.

Fairbanks then left the residence on foot. The officer observed redness on the throat of the woman, who said that Fairbanks was making weird statements and she believed Fairbanks was under the influence of something.

Fairbanks was not found, and on March 29 Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz issued a warrant for her arrest.

Man charged with 2 counts of felony DWI

Paul Wiliam Beaupre, 36, of rural Ogema, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two counts of felony DWI and one count of gross misdemeanor driving after his license was canceled as inimical to public safety.

According to court records, on the morning of April 1, a White Earth police officer responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch and found Beaupre passed out in the driver's seat, near 230th Avenue in rural Becker County.

He smelled of alcohol and did poorly on field sobriety tests.

He was arrested and taken to the Becker County Jail, where he agreed to provide a breath sample. The result was a .17% blood alcohol concentration about two hours after the initial call for service. He was previously convicted of DWI in 2019.

On April 3, bail or bond was set at $75,000, without conditions, and bond was set at $30,000, or cash bail at $30,000, with standard conditions of release.

Beaupre’s next appearance is set for April 17 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.