Court news: Detroit Lakes woman accused of threatening man with knife

In a separate case, a Detroit Lakes man is accused of selling meth to drug task force.

Court gavel
Today at 6:36 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Callie Marie Kohler, 49, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor domestic assault.

According to court records, on April 13, she was allegedly arguing with a romantic partner outside her residence, went inside to get a knife, came back outside and came at the man, pointing the knife in a threatening manner and following him.

Kohler left the scene after the man called 911, but a deputy located her a short time later. She said the knife was under her purse, and the deputy seized the weapon. She admitted to having the knife during the incident and running towards the man, but said she never was going to stab him and only wanted to scare him.

On April 14, bail or bond with no conditions was set at $15,000, or at zero under standard conditions of release, including no violations of a domestic abuse no-contact order. Her next court appearance is June 5.

Detroit Lakes man accused of selling meth to drug task force

Michael Shane Miller, 55, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second- and third-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on Oct. 12, 2022, agents with the West Central Drug Task Force met with a confidential informant who was planning to buy methamphetamine from Miller.

Miller’s apartment in Detroit Lakes was only 200 feet from Holy Rosary Catholic School and playground. Agents observed the two entering the apartment, and afterwards the confidential informant met with agents and provided them with 0.48 grams of methamphetamine that was purchased from Miller in the apartment.

On May 11, bail or bond with no conditions was set at $30,000, or at zero under standard conditions of release. His next court appearance is May 22 before District Judge Michael Fritz.

Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
