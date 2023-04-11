Court news: Detroit Lakes woman faces 1st-degree drug charge for 56 grams of meth and 4.7 grams of fentanyl

DETROIT LAKES — Samantha Shantel Burk, 29, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony first- and second-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on the morning of Jan. 2, a state trooper was parked at the Frazee rest stop on Highway 10 in Becker County, and clocked a Kia Sorento traveling 67 in a 65 mph zone.

The vehicle was pulled over for swerving over the fog line, and a K9 search detected a sandwich bag lying at Burk's feet in the backseat that contained 56 grams of field-tested methamphetamine. A blue rubber glove was found where Burk was sitting that contained 4.7 grams of fentanyl.

On March 31, bail or bond was set at $50,000, without conditions, and bond was set at $15,000, or cash bail at $1,500, with standard conditions of release.

Burk’s next court appearance is set for April 24, before Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony.

Man sentenced for his role in Becker County burglary

Adam Matthew Eischens, 38, of rural Park Rapids, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree burglary. A felony charge of second-degree burglary was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on April 14, 2022, at around 10:33 p.m., a Becker County sheriff’s officer stopped a vehicle on County Road 26 after it was coming from a dead end road where a burglary had just been reported, with multiple power tools stolen. The driver was identified as Eischens, and the officer followed his vehicle tracks to the house that had been burglarized.

On Aug. 16, 2022, Eischens came forward to Hubbard County deputies and admitted to multiple burglaries in Hubbard County.

A search warrant was executed by Hubbard County deputies, a Becker County investigator, and a special investigator on a residence occupied by James Allen Bettin, 41.

During the search, several of the stolen tools from the April Becker County burglary were found. Eischens admitted to involvement in that burglary and said that Bettin was with him.

On April 3, Eischens was sentenced by Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony to 18 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for 21 days served, and was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees.

Eischens must comply with all mental health recommendations as made by mental health professionals, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.