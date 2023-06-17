Court news: Detroit Lakes woman sentenced for assault

DETROIT LAKES — Charlene Marie Clark, 38, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree assault.

A felony charge of second-degree assault was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on the morning of Sept. 30, 2022, she assaulted a woman in Detroit Lakes after walking into her home unannounced.

The victim said that she was at home with a few guests when four known acquaintances, including Clark, walked into her home unannounced. Clark grabbed a glass alcohol bottle and hit the woman in the head with it, and then punched her.

Clark and the three other people with her trashed the house, took the victim's phone, and left. Photos of the woman's injuries showed a large open laceration on the left side of her head, and the whole left side of her head, face and shirt were covered in blood from the injury. Her left eye was swollen, red and bruised.

A warrant was issued that led to Clark’s arrest.

On May 10, District Court Judge Michael Fritz sentenced her to 21 months in prison at Shakopee, stayed five years.

She was ordered to serve 38 days in jail, with credit for 38 days served. She was fined $1,000 plus $150 in court fees, but can do community service work in lieu of the fine. She was placed on supervised probation for five years.

DL man sentenced for assault

Larry Marquest Thomas, 46, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony domestic assault. A DWI charge was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Oct. 28, 2022, at around 10:50 p.m., he drove up to a residence, got out of his vehicle, walked up to a woman and punched her. The woman and Thomas were in a relationship. The woman said Thomas had been drinking. Another witness stated Thomas drove there, and nobody else was in the car with him. Thomas admitted to an officer that he had been drinking and arrived at the residence five minutes prior. He said he drank a six-pack of beer down the road before coming to the residence. Thomas was very uncooperative, was arrested, and refused the breath test.

He was convicted of felony domestic assault and violating a restraining order in 2014, and third-degree DWI refusal in 2022.

On May 9, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced him to 21 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 34 days in jail, with credit for 34 days served.

He was ordered not to drink or use illegal drugs, and to successfully complete a domestic abuse counseling/treatment program. He was also ordered to complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.