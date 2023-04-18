Court news: Detroit Lakes woman sentenced in theft of construction trailer, tools

DETROIT LAKES — Lisa Jo Fairbanks, 35, of Detroit Lakes, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.

According to court records, on April 25, 2022, a Detroit Lakes police officer went to a residence on East Shore Drive on the report of a construction trailer being stolen two days earlier.

The owner said he was doing construction on the residence and described the trailer in detail. Numerous power tools were in the trailer and were also stolen.

The next day, law enforcement received a tip that the stolen trailer was at a property in rural Becker County. A search warrant for the property was executed, and the trailer was found. Two people at the property told law enforcement that the trailer was not there the night before when they went to bed. They said Fairbanks had come to the property in the evening and then left, leaving the trailer in the yard.

The following day, law enforcement learned Fairbanks was selling tools on Facebook matching those in the trailer. Seven power tools that she was trying to sell on Facebook were identified by the property owner as being in the stolen trailer. The total value of the power tools and trailer exceeds $1,000.

On April 13, Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz sentenced Fairbanks to a year and day in prison at Shakopee, stayed five years.

She was ordered to serve 55 days in jail, with credit for 55 days served, and was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

She was ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol, get a complete comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations. She was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Felony check forgery, mail theft charges dismissed

Derrick Thomas Yoder, 33, of rural Ogema has had two felonies dismissed in Becker County District Court – felony check forgery and felony mail theft.

According to court records, on July 13, 2022, he allegedly tried to cash a forged check at Wells Fargo Bank in Detroit Lakes. Bank staff called the police because the check appeared to have been forged based on the handwriting.

The account holder of the check confirmed the check had been signed and placed in his mailbox in Callaway on July 12, 2022, and said the check was not written out to who was now on the check.

A woman in the vehicle with Yoder told police that he owed her money, and they were going to go to the bank to have the check cashed for her. She said Yoder filled out the check to make it payable to her and asked her to cash it. The amount of the check was for $708.75.

A search of the vehicle turned up a “numerous” amount of mail with addresses in Becker County, and the woman later said that Yoder stole the mail from these mailboxes.

At the time, Yoder was wanted on an active warrant for failing to appear for felony theft in Hubbard County.

On April 13, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony dismissed the charges “pursuant to the agreement of the parties,” according to court records.

Waubun man sentenced on meth, DWI charges

William Francis Paulson, 61, of Waubun has been sentenced in Becker County District Court on a felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance crime and a DWI charge.

According to court records, on Dec.14, 2022, a White Earth police officer responded to a report of a man parked in a yard in Ogema, with the vehicle running and the driver unresponsive. The officer woke the driver up and identified him as Paulson.

He was arrested for fourth-degree DWI after performing poorly on field sobriety tests. During the arrest, the officer found a hypodermic needle in Paulson’s pocket. Also found was a plastic bag with white residue, which field-tested positive for 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.

On April 17, Becker County District Judge Michael Fritz issued a stay of adjudication on the drug charge, and on the DWI charge ordered Paulson to serve 20 days in jail, with credit for six days served. He can do the rest of the time on electronic home monitoring at his own expense. He was fined $500 plus $75 in court fees.

He was ordered to abstain from drugs and alcohol, get a complete comprehensive assessment, and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.