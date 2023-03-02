99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Court news: DL man accused of meth, resisting; White Earth man charged with being fugitive from justice

The two ended up struggling on the floor before the officer was able to handcuff him and stand him up, according to court records.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
March 02, 2023 07:05 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Ring Deng Kuol Arop, 37, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree drugs and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

According to court records, on the evening of Feb. 15, a Detroit Lakes police officer was dispatched to a residence in Detroit Lakes for a warrant arrest attempt on Arop, who was wanted for failing to appear on a felony probation violation matter.

More Crime and Courts:
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: DL woman sentenced for felony theft; DL man sentenced after meth found in store bathroom
A Walmart asset protection associate found the purchased receipt totaled about $158, while the actual receipt for all of the items in the cart totaled about $631, according to court records.
March 01, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
Crime Report graphic dlpf
Local
Crime report: Coin collection stolen in Audubon burglary; Frazee man sleeping in vehicle arrested for DWI
A caller reported the entry to their residence had been forced open and the door was damaged, according to a dispatch report. The total value of the missing items was about $700.
February 27, 2023 11:48 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Local
Court news: Dent man gets ‘staggered’ sentence on DWI charges; Ponsford man sentenced on meth charge
The trooper found multiple empty alcohol "shooters," a half-full Budweiser can in the center console, and three unopened Budweiser cans on the floor of the vehicle, according to court records.
February 27, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
crime-tape.png
Minnesota
Fugitive who skipped out on rural Minnesota murder trial found dead in Minneapolis park
Ralph Apmann, 58, was found in Boom Island Park. Law enforcement had been searching for Apmann after he failed to appear at his murder trial in Cottonwood County earlier this month.
February 25, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  St. Paul Pioneer Press

The officer knocked on the apartment door where Arop was believed to be at, and it was eventually opened by a woman who said Arop wasn’t there. After further discussion, she allowed the officer inside to search for Arop, who was found in a bedroom closet hiding behind clothing.

The officer told Arop to come out and that he was under arrest on the warrant. Arop was told multiple times to put his hands behind his back, but instead he grabbed his phone and claimed he was going to call a lawyer. The officer eventually grabbed Arop's wrists. Arop tried to pull away and was able to remove his jacket, then continued pulling away and tried to get out to the living room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two ended up struggling on the floor before the officer was able to handcuff him and stand him up. Another officer arrived to assist and picked up Arop’s jacket, which had a small plastic bag of meth in the pocket. Another baggie of meth was found in his pants pocket. The combined weight of the two baggies was 1.58 grams.

On Feb. 17, District Judge Michelle Lawson set bail or bond at $8,000, without conditions, or bond at $3,000 or bail at $300 under standard conditions of release. His initial appearance is set for Feb. 27.

White Earth man charged with being fugitive from justice

Kieron Keith Kier, 34, of White Earth, has been charged in Becker County District Court with being a fugitive from justice from another state, a felony.

According to court records, on Feb. 6, a White Earth police officer arrested Kier in Becker County on an active warrant from Minnehaha County, South Dakota.

South Dakota authorities have indicated they want Kier held for extradition. On Feb. 7, he waived his extradition rights and agreed to be transported back to South Dakota.

News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What To Read Next
David. A. Anderson (edited).jpg
Columns
Veterans Notes: In tax season, how can veterans maximize their tax benefits?
March 02, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  David A. Anderson
Paul Utke.
Columns
Utke column: An all-access pass to breaking the law?
March 02, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Paul Utke, R- Park Rapids
snow ticket (edited).jpg
Local
Move your cars: Snow emergency in Detroit Lakes set for midnight tonight
March 01, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  News Staff