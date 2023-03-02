Court news: DL man accused of meth, resisting; White Earth man charged with being fugitive from justice

DETROIT LAKES — Ring Deng Kuol Arop, 37, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree drugs and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.

According to court records, on the evening of Feb. 15, a Detroit Lakes police officer was dispatched to a residence in Detroit Lakes for a warrant arrest attempt on Arop, who was wanted for failing to appear on a felony probation violation matter.

The officer knocked on the apartment door where Arop was believed to be at, and it was eventually opened by a woman who said Arop wasn’t there. After further discussion, she allowed the officer inside to search for Arop, who was found in a bedroom closet hiding behind clothing.

The officer told Arop to come out and that he was under arrest on the warrant. Arop was told multiple times to put his hands behind his back, but instead he grabbed his phone and claimed he was going to call a lawyer. The officer eventually grabbed Arop's wrists. Arop tried to pull away and was able to remove his jacket, then continued pulling away and tried to get out to the living room.

The two ended up struggling on the floor before the officer was able to handcuff him and stand him up. Another officer arrived to assist and picked up Arop’s jacket, which had a small plastic bag of meth in the pocket. Another baggie of meth was found in his pants pocket. The combined weight of the two baggies was 1.58 grams.

On Feb. 17, District Judge Michelle Lawson set bail or bond at $8,000, without conditions, or bond at $3,000 or bail at $300 under standard conditions of release. His initial appearance is set for Feb. 27.

White Earth man charged with being fugitive from justice

Kieron Keith Kier, 34, of White Earth, has been charged in Becker County District Court with being a fugitive from justice from another state, a felony.

According to court records, on Feb. 6, a White Earth police officer arrested Kier in Becker County on an active warrant from Minnehaha County, South Dakota.

South Dakota authorities have indicated they want Kier held for extradition. On Feb. 7, he waived his extradition rights and agreed to be transported back to South Dakota.