Court news: DL man faces animal cruelty charges; felony DWI for Mahnomen woman; restitution ordered for theft

DETROIT LAKES — Austin Mathew Washburn, 19, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with one gross misdemeanor count and one misdemeanor count of mistreating animals - torture.

According to court records, on Feb. 21, a police officer received a complaint of animal abuse that occurred at a residence in Detroit Lakes. The officer spoke to a woman who stated Washburn was alone with her cat on Feb. 19. When she returned home, she saw the cat was acting strangely and had dried feces on its fur. When the woman asked Washburn what happened, he told her the cat came out from under the couch and stared at him, which gave him an uneasy feeling so he held the cat down and repeatedly punched it.

The woman took the cat to Red River Animal Emergency Hospital and it was determined that the cat had elevated liver enzymes and ruptured anal glands from trauma and a laceration on its face.

A settlement conference is set for Jan. 18.

Woman sentenced for DWI in Becker County

Haley Ann Boe, 21, of Mahnomen has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony DWI. A gross misdemeanor charge of driving after her license was canceled as inimical to public safety was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Dec. 27, 2021, a tribal police officer saw her driving a 2006 Hyundai Tiburon that was stuck in the middle of the road in rural Becker County.

A male passenger (who was charged with gross misdemeanor DWI) told the officer that he had been driving, and had driven from his mother’s house, but after the vehicle became stuck, Boe got behind the wheel because she "was the more experienced driver."

Boe declined to undergo field sobriety tests, and was arrested and taken to jail, where she was eventually deemed to have refused a breath test.

On Sept. 7, District Judge Michelle W. Lawson sentenced Boe to 36 months in state prison at Shakopee, stayed five years. She was ordered to serve four days in jail, with credit for four days served, and was fined $500 and $680 in court fees.

She must successfully complete the White Earth-Becker County DWI Court Program, and complete 30 days of Electronic Alcohol Monitoring each year for five years while on supervised probation.

She was ordered to get a complete comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare.

Man ordered to pay over $2,000 restitution to Walmart

Dustin Robert Hagel, 35, of Fort Yates, N.D., has been sentenced in Becker County District court for misdemeanor theft.

A felony charge of third-degree burglary was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Feb. 10, 2022, Hagel pushed a cart full of high-value items totaling $1,485 out of the Detroit Lakes Walmart store to a waiting black Lexus passenger vehicle. Hagel was accompanied by an unidentified man. They were not apprehended at that time. A Walmart associate said that Hagel was identified through Walmart’s computer system, since he was involved in another theft at the Dilworth Walmart on Feb, 7. During that incident, Hagel was wearing the same Vikings hat and left in the same black Lexus. On that date, Hagel was prevented from completing the theft and was issued a No Trespass Order applying to all Walmarts. He was arrested Feb. 13 in Fargo on a Scott County warrant.

On Sept. 14, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced him to a year in jail, with 350 days stayed two years, and credit for 15 days served. He was ordered to pay $2,312 restitution to Walmart, along with $125 in court fees and a $50 fine. He was placed on unsupervised probation for two years.