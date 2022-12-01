Court news: DL man gets 27 months in domestic assault case; Ponsford man sentenced on domestic assault charge

DETROIT LAKES — Kyle James Bachmeier, 35, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony violating a no-contact order and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

The criminal complaint was not available online.

According to court records, on Sept. 28, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Bachmeier to 27 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 195 days served in jail.

He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus $200 in court fees, and on Oct. 1 Bachmeier was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to DW Jones Management for damage to a residence.

Dropped in a plea agreement were another felony charge of violating a no-contact order, first- and second-degree burglary charges, and several misdemeanors.

Man sentenced on domestic assault charge

Kevin Jerome Basswood Jr., 28, of Ponsford, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

A felony charge of threats of violence and a second gross misdemeanor domestic assault charge were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Feb. 21, 2021 he assaulted his girlfriend at her home in Detroit Lakes, shoving her repeatedly in a sore spot on her ribs where he had assaulted her several weeks earlier.

He was trying to keep her from leaving the bedroom during an argument and was blocking the door. He slapped her across the face, threw her on the bed, and held her down with a forearm while punching her multiple times on the top of her head. When she yelled for him to stop, he pulled her arm behind her back and threatened to break it. He eventually got up and left, and she called a family member to take her to the emergency room.

On Oct. 5, District Judge Michelle W. Lawson sentenced Basswood to 310 days in the Becker County Jail, with credit for 310 days served.

He was fined $50 plus $200 in court fees.