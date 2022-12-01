Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Court news: DL man gets 27 months in domestic assault case; Ponsford man sentenced on domestic assault charge

According to court records, on Feb. 21, 2021 the suspect assaulted his girlfriend at her home in Detroit Lakes.

DLPF WEB GRAPHIC COURT GAVEL FSA
Court gavel
News Staff
By News Staff
December 01, 2022 07:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES — Kyle James Bachmeier, 35, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony violating a no-contact order and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

The criminal complaint was not available online.

According to court records, on Sept. 28, Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Bachmeier to 27 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 195 days served in jail.

He was ordered to pay a $50 fine plus $200 in court fees, and on Oct. 1 Bachmeier was ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution to DW Jones Management for damage to a residence.

Dropped in a plea agreement were another felony charge of violating a no-contact order, first- and second-degree burglary charges, and several misdemeanors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced on domestic assault charge

Kevin Jerome Basswood Jr., 28, of Ponsford, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

A felony charge of threats of violence and a second gross misdemeanor domestic assault charge were dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Feb. 21, 2021 he assaulted his girlfriend at her home in Detroit Lakes, shoving her repeatedly in a sore spot on her ribs where he had assaulted her several weeks earlier.

He was trying to keep her from leaving the bedroom during an argument and was blocking the door. He slapped her across the face, threw her on the bed, and held her down with a forearm while punching her multiple times on the top of her head. When she yelled for him to stop, he pulled her arm behind her back and threatened to break it. He eventually got up and left, and she called a family member to take her to the emergency room.

On Oct. 5, District Judge Michelle W. Lawson sentenced Basswood to 310 days in the Becker County Jail, with credit for 310 days served.

He was fined $50 plus $200 in court fees.

Related Topics: DETROIT LAKESBECKER COUNTYBECKER COUNTY DISTRICT COURTCRIME AND COURTS
News Staff
By News Staff
Detroit Lakes Tribune newsroom
What to read next
campus of ESSENTIA HEALTH ST. MARY'S
Local
Essentia Health Urgent Care-Detroit Lakes closing early due to inclement weather
Essentia Health Detroit Lakes closing early on Dec. 23
December 23, 2022 11:09 AM
 · 
By  News Staff
SB.jpg
Local
Auditor recommends school district spends $450,000 from food service fund
Detroit Lakes School District receives "clean bill of health."
December 23, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter
Amy Klobuchar
Opinion
Klobuchar: Legislation helps families locate missing loved ones with Alzheimer's and autism
Nearly half of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. We have seen these stories come to tragic ends.
December 23, 2022 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Sen. Amy Klobuchar
ATVEken.jpg
Local
Eken receives recognition from Woods and Wheels ATV Club for work on trails
Detroit Lakes VFW donates to ATV club for kids' safety classes.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbie Porter