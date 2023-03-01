Court news: DL woman sentenced for felony theft; DL man sentenced after meth found in store bathroom

DETROIT LAKES — Angela Elizabeth Johnson, 35, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony theft.

According to court records, on Oct. 21, 2021, a Detroit Lakes police officer went to Walmart in Detroit Lakes on a report that a woman was not ringing up all of the items in her cart at the self-checkout kiosk.

A Walmart asset protection associate brought Johnson to an office, and found that the purchased receipt totaled about $158, while the actual receipt for all of the items in the cart totaled about $631, a difference of about $472.

Johnson is also accused of failing to scan items on five other shopping trips to Walmart in 2021: On Sept. 7, the total amount taken was $205; on Sept. 11, the amount taken was about $176; on Sept. 20, the amount taken was $255, on Sept. 28, the amount taken was about $319, and on Oct. 7 the amount taken was about $402.

The total amount taken on those dates was just over $1,836, according to the criminal complaint.

On Feb. 8, Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a stay of imposition, and successful completion of probation will result in a dismissal.

Johnson was ordered to serve 15 days in jail, to be served at home via electronic home monitoring, at her own expense. She was fined $500 plus $1,576 in restitution.

DL man sentenced after meth found in store bathroom

Brady Jay Moran, 30, of Detroit Lakes has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

According to court records, on the morning of Aug. 23, 2022, law enforcement officers went to Mac's Hardware Store in Detroit Lakes, after receiving a report that Moran was there and was wanted on a warrant.

When an officer pulled up, Moran told an employee he needed to use the restroom and quickly went to the back of the store. An officer knocked on the bathroom door twice, and told Moran to come out. Moran opened the door and was arrested on his warrants.

A Task Force agent immediately searched the private one-room bathroom, and found two micro-baggies of meth in the garbage bin near the top, just under a paper towel. They weighed about 3.47 grams in total, with packaging.

On Feb. 8, Becker County District Court Judge Gretchen Thilmony sentenced Moran to 19 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 38 days in jail, with credit for 38 days served, and was fined $500 plus $150 in court fees.

He must complete a comprehensive assessment and follow the recommendations, including aftercare, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.