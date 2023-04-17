Court news: Drug task force search leads to 68-month sentence for Ogema man

DETROIT LAKES — Marvin Joseph Bellecourt, 51, of rural Ogema, has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree controlled substance crime.

The original charges of felony first-degree, second-degree and fifth-degree controlled substance crime were amended in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Aug. 23, 2021, agents with the Paul Bunyan Task Force and White Earth Police Department conducted a search warrant at Bellecourt’s Becker County residence.

The search warrant was based on evidence of drug sales occurring at the residence, and during the search, agents found a digital scale and a medium-sized plastic-lock bag containing 27.3 grams of field-positive methamphetamine.

On March 24, Bellecourt was sentenced by District Judge Gretchen Thilmony to 68 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 376 days served.

He was fined $50 plus $150 in court fees.

DL man faces two felony assault charges

Kevin Scott Heinonen Jr., 41, of rural Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

According to court records, on the evening of March 23, Becker County sheriff’s officers responded to a domestic call at a residence in rural Becker County. A woman there had a very swollen right eye with bruising and blood. She was uncooperative and stated she did not want to get Heinonen in trouble.

During an argument about purchasing household items, Heinonen had allegedly gotten on top of the woman and hit her with a broom. A bent red broom was found in the bedroom. Heinonen was convicted of felony domestic assault by strangulation in 2017.

On March 24, Heinonen posted $500 bail and was released.

His next appearance is set for April 17 before District Judge Michelle Lawson.

Predatory offender charge dismissed against Menahga man

A felony charge of violating the state’s predatory offender registration requirements has been dismissed in Becker County District Court against Anthony James Richard Jantz, 39, of rural Menahga.

According to court records, Jantz was required to register as a predatory offender and provide law enforcement with his current address. On Jan. 4, 2022 an investigator with the Becker County Sheriff's Office found that Jantz had been living at a farmstead in rural Becker County with a Menagha address since approximately October of 2021. Jantz was registered at a Park Rapids address and had not notified any law enforcement agency that he was residing at the rural Becker County address.

Jantz was charged with Failing to Register in Hubbard County. After posting bond in Hubbard County, he tried to register himself at the rural Menahga address in Becker County. As part of that process, he was advised he needed to personally sign his paperwork at the Becker County Sheriff's Office to complete his registration.

As of March 1, 2022 he had not signed his paperwork and was therefore not properly registered in Becker County, according to the criminal complaint. On March 2, 2022 a warrant was issued for his arrest.

On March 28, 2023 the Becker County Attorney's Office dismissed the charge in the interests of justice, according to court records.

