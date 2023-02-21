99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Court news: Erratic driving leads to drug charge for Detroit Lakes man

The driver admitted his license had been canceled, according to court records. He was arrested, the car was searched, and the deputy found suspected drugs and various paraphernalia.

News Staff
By News Staff
February 21, 2023 07:05 AM

DETROIT LAKES — Pierre De Wilson, 37, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime, and gross misdemeanor driving after his license was canceled as inimical to public safety.

According to court records, at 3:23 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 a deputy on Highland Drive noticed the blue passenger car in front of him had a Norseman Dealership placard, but no 45-day temporary permit in the rear window.

The deputy watched the car try twice to pull into a driveway, having to back up and try again each time.

Wilson, the driver, admitted his license had been canceled. He was arrested, the car was searched, and the deputy found a sandwich bag containing a green leafy substance; a glass smoking device; and a "dugout," a small, portable container for holding and carrying dry herb, on Wilson's person. At the jail, a folded piece of paper containing about 1 gram of meth was found in his wallet.

On Jan. 30, he posted $300 cash bail and was released with conditions. An omnibus hearing is set for Feb. 27 before District Court Judge Michelle Lawson.

Expired tabs lead to meth charge for DL man

Everett Ormand Northup, 53, of Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree drugs and gross misdemeanor driving after his license was canceled as inimical to public safety.

According to court records, on the afternoon of Feb. 12, a trooper saw a black Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Highway 59 with expired license plate tabs. Northup pulled over, was arrested on a felony warrant and taken to jail – where jail staff found a clear bag that contained about a third-gram of meth, with packaging. Northup is currently on felony probation for three felony drug cases.

On Feb. 14, District Judge Michael Fritz ordered Northup released without bail, under standard conditions. A request for a public defender was approved.

